PayPal Promotes Execs to Focus on Offline Payments and Credit Services

June 25, 2012 at 12:30 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

PayPal is making a few minor tweaks to its organization today, marking some of the first changes since David Marcus became president in March.

The first move will consolidate all of PayPal’s product groups into one global product organization led by one man: Hill Ferguson, who was previously in charge of the company’s mobile organization.

Marcus is also combining the Americas regional organization with the Global Financial Services group, and, as part of that, is appointing Gary Marino to head the combined entity.

Ferguson joined PayPal through the acquisition of Zong, where Marcus was the CEO, and Marino was the founder and CEO of BillMeLater, which was acquired by PayPal in 2008.

In a blog post, Marcus says the reason for the new structure is simplicity, and that the company will be applying its best practices found in its mobile division to all of the company’s services. Mobile also includes the company’s offline payments division, which is going after the massive opportunity to bring PayPal to checkout counters around the world.

The new organization also hints at an increasing emphasis on financial products, such as its credit product called BillMeLater.

In addition, Don Kingsborough, who joined PayPal last year to help expand the company to offline payments, will be joining PayPal’s executive team, and Rupert Keeley, who was president of Asia Pacific, will now also run Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He will remain the interim head of Asia Pacific until a replacement is found.

Tagged with: BillMeLater, credit, David Marcus, Don Kingsborough, eBay, Gary Marino, Hill Ferguson, Industry Moves, mobile payments, offline payments, PayPal, reorganization, Rupert Keeley, Zong

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Another gadget you don’t really need. Will not work once you get it home. New model out in 4 weeks. Battery life is too short to be of any use.

— From the fact sheet for a fake product entitled Useless Plasticbox 1.2 (an actual empty plastic box) placed in L.A.-area Best Buy stores by an artist called Plastic Jesus