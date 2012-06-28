Sal Khan and John Hennessy on Online Education: The Full D10 Interview (Video)

One of the more important of the interviews at the 10th D: All Things Digital conference was the pairing of Khan Academy’s Salman Khan and Stanford University’s President John Hennessy to talk about the state of online education.

And we have a lot to learn, as it turns out, to make digital education really start to have an impact globally.

Hennessy (who runs one of the world’s most influential educational institutions and a huge engine of Silicon Valley growth) and Khan (whose online site teaches thousands of people in math, science and other subjects daily, and has delivered 150 million Web lessons) are the ones who would know.

Here’s the video of the interview that Walt Mossberg did with the pair: