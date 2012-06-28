Kara Swisher

Recent Posts by Kara Swisher

Sal Khan and John Hennessy on Online Education: The Full D10 Interview (Video)

June 28, 2012 at 10:27 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

One of the more important of the interviews at the 10th D: All Things Digital conference was the pairing of Khan Academy’s Salman Khan and Stanford University’s President John Hennessy to talk about the state of online education.

And we have a lot to learn, as it turns out, to make digital education really start to have an impact globally.

Hennessy (who runs one of the world’s most influential educational institutions and a huge engine of Silicon Valley growth) and Khan (whose online site teaches thousands of people in math, science and other subjects daily, and has delivered 150 million Web lessons) are the ones who would know.

Here’s the video of the interview that Walt Mossberg did with the pair:

Tagged with: education, global, institution, interview, John Hennessy, Khan Academy, lesson, math, Salman Khan, science, Silicon Valley, Stanford University, subject, video

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

December 31, 2013 at 2:00 pm PT

Some of Our Fave D Conference Videos Before AllThingsD Signs Off in 3 … 2 … 1 …

December 31, 2013 at 12:24 pm PT

How Can You Miss Us if We Won’t Go Away? Paczkowski and Swisher Highlights From AllThingsD.

December 30, 2013 at 7:48 am PT

Viral Video: Even Jerry Seinfeld Has a Drone. What’s With That?

December 30, 2013 at 4:29 am PT

The Longish Goodbye: Highlights From AllThingsD Staffers Johnson, Del Rey and Cha

December 28, 2013 at 2:40 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

D Conference Mailing List

Sign up for News about D Conferences

Subscribe