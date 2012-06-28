Peter Kafka

Recent Posts by Peter Kafka

Still More Ad Tech Money! Rocket Fuel Rounds Up $50 Million.

June 28, 2012 at 6:00 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Smart people keep telling me that there’s too much money plowed into ad tech start-ups.

And I repeat that conventional wisdom every time I write up yet another funding announcement for an ad tech company.

So here we go: Rocket Fuel, which operates what is essentially a tech-infused ad network, has raised a giant $50 million round, led by existing investor Northgate Capital.

Rocket Fuel also pulled in new money from Summit Partners and Cross Creek Capital, along with investments from earlier backers like Nokia Growth Capital. The four-year-old company has now taken in more than $76 million.

CEO George John says none of that money went out to employees or other investors. He says he’ll stockpile most of the round, so he can fuel internal expansion and/or M&A.

And if you’re interested in tracking the “What Did the Facebook IPO Do to Late Stage Deals?” meme, he says that he closed about half of the round after Mark Zuckerberg’s offering.

Oh. You’d like to know what the company does? Fair enough.

Rocket Fuel’s pitch involves references to “artificial intelligence advertising solution.” But the plain-English explanation is that they buy media on behalf of marketers, and use their own targeting technology to improve the ad buy’s efficiency.

Rocket Fuel says it generated gross revenue of $45 million last year, but bear in mind that the company’s net revenue, after factoring in the cost of the ad inventory it buys for its clients, will be much less than that. Still, John says that in the last couple months his company has hit a $100 million annual run rate, so he has a growth story to tell.

Tagged with: Cross Creek Capital, Facebook, funding, George John, IPO, Nokia Growth Capital, Northgate Capital, rocket fuel, Summit Partners

Twitter Asks You How You Use Twitter While You Watch TV, While You’re Watching TV and Using Twitter

December 24, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

(Almost) No One Is Reading Your Tweets

December 23, 2013 at 11:00 am PT

Happy Holidays! Facebook Stuffs More Ads in Its Stockings.

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Music-Discovery Service ExFM Pulls the Plug

December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm PT

Netflix Doesn’t Have the Market Cornered on Binge TV: Zombies + Walter White Help AMC Win the Fall VOD War

December 20, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Nobody was excited about paying top dollar for a movie about WikiLeaks. A film about the origins of Pets.com would have done better.

— Gitesh Pandya of BoxOfficeGuru.com comments on the dreadful opening weekend box office numbers for “The Fifth Estate.”