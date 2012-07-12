LevelUp’s Plan to Supercharge the Mobile Payments Market: Make It Free
Every time you use plastic to pay for a cup of coffee or a pack of cigarettes, look closely, because you can probably see the merchant cringe.
That’s because, for every transaction, they usually pay the payment processors 2 percent or more. On small purchases, that can often be the retailer’s profit.
But, starting today, LevelUp is providing merchants an alternative that will charge absolutely nothing. It is calling the program Interchange Zero, because when both merchants and consumers use LevelUp, it won’t cost a single cent to accept a payment.
On the consumer-facing side of LevelUp’s business, consumers must pay using a mobile application on their phone that is tied to their debit or credit card. This makes LevelUp one of dozens of companies also competing in the hotly contested mobile payments space.
LevelUp CEO Seth Priebatsch says he’s been talking about charging zero interchange fees for the past eight months, but only now has figured out a way to roll it out. “Once you go to zero, you can’t go back,” he said, noting how confident he is in making the move.
But getting both merchants and consumers to adopt the mobile payments has been challenging for others, including Google Wallet, PayPal and Square, which are all arguably in the very early stages. Others, including Groupon and Apple, are also contenders, and, oh yeah, don’t forget about Visa, MasterCard and American Express, which all have healthy businesses based on charging interchange rates.
Crazy as it sounds, Priebatsch believes that his Boston start-up, which is a division of Scvngr and raised a modest $12 million in its most recent round, has an honest chance against them all.
That’s because he is leapfrogging everyone else by going directly to zero.
“It’s a commodity. Everyone is competing on price,” he said.
Up until now, LevelUp was charging about 2 percent per transaction. Under that model, it had signed up 3,000 merchants, and said that roughly 200,000 active users were spending about $2 million a month on its network. Going forward, rather than making money on interchange, it plans to sell services to merchants with the aim of getting new consumers in the door and keeping them coming back.
For instance, a common promotion that a merchant could offer would be offering $2 off a purchase. When redeeming the offer, LevelUp earns 35 cents for every dollar off. In this example, the merchant would have paid $2.70 to acquire the customer, which becomes a whole lot more economical if there’s no interchange. Priebatsch believes that by offering such promotions, they can sustainably bring interchange to zero. Currently, 98 percent of the businesses using LevelUp are running campaigns.
“We don’t need it [interchange] anymore. We’ve found ways to add value that can fully subsidize it,” he said.
It also helps that LevelUp is trying to come up with creative ways to limit the amount of interchange it pays.
Priebatsch didn’t go into details on how, but he said that the company has built proprietary algorithms to route money more intelligently, which saves it 50 percent compared to when LevelUp didn’t have the technology. The company also worked aggressively to reduce fraud in the system, and says it has 99 percent less fraud than a standard credit card because merchants never see a consumer’s 16-digit code, but instead scans a QR code.
But even if merchants like it, will consumers be willing to adopt mobile payments?
Priebatsch is insanely optimistic on that front, too, believing that merchants will do most of the legwork for LevelUp, because if they save money, they can ultimately pass it along to the consumer. So far, that’s penciled out, with LevelUp reporting that 85 percent of users are signing up for the app inside of a store.
LevelUp is not the only one moving fast on this front.
Dwolla is working hard to build its own network that limts interchange; Google Wallet plans to subsidize its network with advertising; and PayPal believes that it can continue to charge as long as it offers other perks and services to the merchant.
LevelUp Becomes First Payments Solution to Achieve 'Interchange Zero'
"Merchants Will Never Pay a Processing Fee Again," says CEO Seth Priebatsch
