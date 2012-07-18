Macy’s Using Shopkick Mobile Rewards App Nationwide

Macy’s was one of the first retailers to roll out Shopkick’s mobile rewards program, and now, two years later, it is finally introducing the technology to all 800 of its stores.

Shopkick is one of the leading rewards programs, enabling shoppers to earn points using their phones by walking into stores and interacting with products.

But that system also costs retailers money because it requires them to install transmitters that emit signals that are then heard by a shopper’s smartphone.

Starting today, that’s changing thanks to a new partnership that will enable store owners to replay the same noise over a retailer’s existing music system.

“The speaker solution is cheaper to install for the retailers,” said Doug Galen, Shopkick’s chief revenue officer. “In fact, many retailers manage their music centrally at the music provider headquarters so installation work is done only once. Additionally, the music system is traditionally a cost center. Now, we are using that existing cost and investment to drive revenue.”

To make this possible, Shopkick has partnered with Mood Media Corporation, a leading in-store media solutions provider that is used by Macy’s and other major retailers.

In a statement, Mood Media’s Chief Business Development Officer Mark Elfenbein said rolling out Shopkick in one of its 580,000 commercial locations will require “little more than approval from the retailer and then it can be live with Shopkick in no time.”

Speed to market and affordability are obviously two major selling points as Shopkick pitches its service to more merchants.

With the Macy’s integration now nationwide, Shopkick is in more than 7,000 stores and 250 U.S. malls. Other retailers using Shopkick include Target, American Eagle Outfitters, Best Buy and Crate & Barrel. Shoppers who take the time to use the app are rewarded with “Kicks,” which are points that can be redeemed for in-store gift cards, song downloads, movie tickets and other offers.