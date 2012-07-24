John Paczkowski

Recent Posts by John Paczkowski

Apple to Samsung: You Give Us $2.5 Billion and We’ll Give You a Half-Cent-a-Unit Royalty

July 24, 2012 at 10:04 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Apple has put a dollar figure on the damages it believes that it is owed by Samsung for the company’s alleged infringement of its patents, and it’s an awfully big number.

According to a court filing first published by FOSS Patents, Apple is seeking $2.5 billion from its Korean rival, which it argues illegally chose to compete by copying Apple. “Samsung once sold a range of phones and a tablet of its own design,” Apple wrote in its filing. “Now Samsung’s mobile 13 devices not only look like Apple’s iPhone and iPad, they use Apple’s patented software features to interact with the user.”

And that has wrongfully enriched Samsung, while harming Apple.

“Samsung’s infringing sales have enabled Samsung to overtake Apple as the largest manufacturer of smartphones in the world,” Apple wrote in the filing. “Samsung has reaped billions of dollars in profits and caused Apple to lose hundred of millions of dollars through its violation of Apple’s intellectual property. Apple conservatively estimates that as of March 31, 2012, Samsung has been unjustly enriched by about [REDACTED] and has additionally cost Apple about $500 million in lost profits.”

To make good on those violations, Apple is demanding $24 per infringing device. Breaking those damages down by patent, Apple seeks $2.02 per unit for its ’318 “overscroll bounce” patent, $3.10 per unit for its ’915 “scrolling API” patent, $2.02 per unit for its ’163 “tap to zoom and navigate,” and $24 per unit for the use of any of its “design patents or trade dress rights.”

And as for the royalty rate of 2.4 percent that Samsung has been demanding from Apple for use of its standards-essential wireless patents, Cupertino says that’s far too high. Apple asserts that the amount should be just $0.0049 per unit, arguing that the royalty should not be calculated from the market value of the device in which they are used. Rather, “the royalty should be applied to a base equal to the price of the baseband processor, the smallest priceable unit containing the accused functionality.” Baseband chips sell for about $10 apiece, so Samsung is entitled to just a half cent per iPhone.

To Samsung, Apple’s argument that its standards-essential technology is nearly worthless is simply ludicrous. In a filing of its own, the company reminded the court that without that technology there might not be an iPhone, and accused Apple of attempting “to stifle legitimate competition and limit consumer choice to maintain its historically exorbitant profits.”

Samsung has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Tagged with: Apple, Apple-Samsung, Baseband chip, patents, royalties, Samsung, standard essential

Late Start May Be Tempering China Mobile’s iPhone Preorders

December 30, 2013 at 10:17 am PT

Twitter’s Tanking

December 30, 2013 at 6:49 am PT

2013 Was a Good Year for Chromebooks

December 29, 2013 at 2:12 pm PT

BlackBerry Pulls Latest Twitter for BB10 Update

December 29, 2013 at 5:58 am PT

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made $4.25 Million This Year

December 28, 2013 at 12:05 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo