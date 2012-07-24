Peter Kafka

Recent Posts by Peter Kafka

Verizon and Redbox Start Testing Their New Web Video Service: Here’s What to Expect

July 24, 2012 at 6:27 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Back in February, Verizon and Redbox announced a joint-venture video service but said little else about it.

Now they’re back, and they’re saying a little bit more: The service has a name — Redbox Instant by Verizon — and a CEO — Verizon executive Shawn Strickland. Redbox owner Coinstar says the service is in “alpha” testing, and says a full launch is “anticipated later this year.”

And that’s it as far as official details go. What about the stuff we care about — pricing, titles, strategy? We’re supposed to keep waiting on that stuff. But in the meantime, I can offer some educated guesses:

  • Expect the new service to focus on movies instead of TV shows. That makes sense, because the existing Redbox service is basically a movie service. And it also makes sense because Netflix and Amazon are already spending lots of time and effort licensing TV shows for their subscription video services.
  • Don’t expect to be blown away by the subscription service’s digital movie selection: Hollywood studios weren’t excited about giving Netflix access to relatively recent films for its service, and I don’t think they’ll treat Redbox Instant any differently. Deals with the likes of Viacom’s Epix will give the service a handful of more recent movies — just like Netflix offers — but the bulk of the selection will almost certainly be catalog titles, which the JV will market as “movies that matter.”
  • But if you do want newish movies, you’ll have options: The service will offer customers a certain number of trips to Redbox kiosks, so you can get newish titles that way. And I believe it will also offer a la carte video-on-demand rentals, either at launch or later down the road. That is, anything you can rent from iTunes, Amazon, etc., should also be available through the JV.
  • Don’t expect to get a different deal if you’re already a Verizon Fios customer. Unlike video services recently launched by Dish/Blockbuster and Comcast, this one is explicitly being offered beyond the 13-state “footprint” Verizon has built out for its Fios pay-TV service. That is, you don’t have to be a Verizon phone or video customer to get the service. But it will be marketed as a complimentary option to Fios and, for the time being, Fios customers will end up paying the same price as non-Fios customers. My hunch: Something in the $10-a-month range.

The more I hear about it, the more I think this is going to be a Redbox subscription offer with a smallish, ancillary streaming service bolted on. Pretty much the way Netflix used to work when Reed Hastings started with streaming a few years ago.

That could morph into something bigger, later. But for now, I don’t think this one will keep Hastings up at night.

Speaking of which: Netflix reports quarterly earnings today. Think that has anything to do with the timing of this morning’s announcement? In any case, I’ll have live coverage after 4 pm ET. See you then.

Tagged with: Amazon, Coinstar, cord cutting, FIOS, movies, Netflix, phone, Redbox, Redbox Instant, Redbox Instant By Verizon, Reed Hastings, Shawn Strickland, TV, Verizon, Web video

Twitter Asks You How You Use Twitter While You Watch TV, While You’re Watching TV and Using Twitter

December 24, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

(Almost) No One Is Reading Your Tweets

December 23, 2013 at 11:00 am PT

Happy Holidays! Facebook Stuffs More Ads in Its Stockings.

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Music-Discovery Service ExFM Pulls the Plug

December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm PT

Netflix Doesn’t Have the Market Cornered on Binge TV: Zombies + Walter White Help AMC Win the Fall VOD War

December 20, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo