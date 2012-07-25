Mike Isaac

Recent Posts by Mike Isaac

Game Over: Zynga Titles Sink After Facebook Changes Up Discovery

July 25, 2012 at 3:20 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

If Zynga’s symbiotic relationship with Facebook was ever in question before, it sure isn’t now.

The gaming company missed analyst estimates in its second-quarter earnings release on Wednesday, reporting one cent earnings per share on revenues of $332 million. That’s below what the Street expected — revenues of $344 million with earnings of six cents per share.

Why? Zynga CEO Mark Pincus gave insight into the miss in a release this afternoon, citing among other things “a faster decline in existing Web games due in part to a more challenging environment on the Facebook Web platform.”

To put it bluntly, investors freaked. Shares of Zynga were trading at $3.05 after hours on the news, a whopping 40 percent drop.

Essentially, Facebook’s platform tweaks favor new games over Zynga’s long-established titles. The social gaming giant once had a stranglehold on Facebook’s application ecosystem, but Facebook changed tack this year, tweaking its News Feed algorithm and opening App Center, a central location for Facebook users to discover new third-party applications.

On the flip side, the changes at times benefited Zynga. For example, when it launched Bubble Safari, the game shot to the top of the charts, and more recently, when it released The Ville, the title set a company record by quickly driving 4.5 million new installs.

Both Facebook and Zynga are in the process of distancing themselves from one another, with Zynga aiming to shift its gaming platform to include more mobile games, while Facebook courts more developers outside of Zynga’s studios.

“Getting beyond the Facebook Web footprint through mobile will give us more growth opportunities for games that we are bringing out that are multiplatform across Web, Facebook and mobile,” Pincus said on the earnings call. “There’s a bigger opportunity for network effects.”

Zynga’s shares weren’t the only ones to take a hit: Shares of Facebook were trading down close to 8 percent after hours.

Tagged with: app center, earnings miss, Facebook, games, stock, Zynga

In Wake of Delivery Delays, Amazon Offers Gift Cards to Customers

December 26, 2013 at 12:11 pm PT

RapGenius and Google: Tales in Growth Hacking Gone Wrong

December 26, 2013 at 9:52 am PT

Twitter Stock Has a Very Merry Christmas

December 26, 2013 at 6:45 am PT

Freshdesk Nabs $7 Million Series C

December 19, 2013 at 4:30 am PT

Tweets Are the New Black: NYT Reporter’s Twitter Book to Be Made for TV

December 18, 2013 at 9:57 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

There’s a lot of attention and PR around Marissa, but their product lineup just kind of blows.

— Om Malik on Bloomberg TV, talking about Yahoo, the September issue of Vogue Magazine, and our overdependence on Google