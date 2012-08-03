Ina Fried

Top Apple Executive Saw Market for 7-Inch Tablet in 2011, Said Company Should Do One

August 3, 2012 at 2:06 pm PT

Apple executive Eddy Cue sent an email in January 2011 to CEO Tim Cook and others recommending that the company build its own 7-inch tablet.

“I believe there will be a 7-inch market and we should do one,” Cue wrote in the email, which forwarded an article written by a reporter that switched from the iPad to a 7-inch Samsung tablet. “I tend to agree with many of the comments below,” Cue wrote.

The email was introduced Friday during Samsung’s cross-examination of iOS chief Scott Forstall, who was among the recipients of Cue’s email. Forstall testified that Cue also used a 7-inch Galaxy Tab at some point.

Apple’s interest in a 7-inch tablet is noteworthy since the company is widely believed to be considering introducing such a product to complement its larger screen iPad. Analysts have said that they believe Apple has lined up supply for the screens needed to produce such a device.

Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs was an outspoken critic of such tablets, saying that one would only be practical if it came with sandpaper to make people’s fingers smaller.

Here’s an image of Cue’s e-mail, which was entered into evidence on Friday:

Tagged with: 7-inch iPad, 7-inch tablets, Apple, Eddy Cue, Galaxy Tab, iPad, Scott Forstall, tablets

