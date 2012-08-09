Peter Kafka

Recent Posts by Peter Kafka

The Spotify Effect Shows Up: Streaming Music Boosts Warner’s Bottom Line

August 9, 2012 at 6:59 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Streaming services like Spotify and Pandora have made a lot of noise. Now they’re actually generating money for the music labels, too.

Warner Music Group says streaming services contributed 25 percent of the digital revenue that its “recorded music” group saw last quarter. That works out to be about $54 million, or about 8 percent of Warner’s total revenue for the period.

What’s more encouraging for Warner — and, presumably, the rest of the big labels — is that streaming revenue is growing quickly, but doesn’t seem to be cutting into traditional digital sales from outlets like iTunes.*

Just as encouraging: Warner says that after you net out the effect of currency fluctuations, the increase in digital sales was bigger than the decrease in physical sales. That’s the goal the industry has been aiming for since the late 1990s.

*Warner defines “streaming” revenue as money it gets from subscription services like Spotify and Rhapsody, along with Web radio revenue from the likes of Pandora, Sirius and Clear Channel. It doesn’t include the new cloud/locker services from Apple and Amazon. [UPDATE: That number does include YouTube, though, which is a significant income source for some corners of the business.]

Tagged with: advertising, Amazon, Apple, Clear Channel, Deezer, iTunes, iTunes Match, music, Pandora, radio, Sirius, streaming, subscription, Warner Music Group

Twitter Asks You How You Use Twitter While You Watch TV, While You’re Watching TV and Using Twitter

December 24, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

(Almost) No One Is Reading Your Tweets

December 23, 2013 at 11:00 am PT

Happy Holidays! Facebook Stuffs More Ads in Its Stockings.

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Music-Discovery Service ExFM Pulls the Plug

December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm PT

Netflix Doesn’t Have the Market Cornered on Binge TV: Zombies + Walter White Help AMC Win the Fall VOD War

December 20, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I think the NSA has a job to do and we need the NSA. But as (physicist) Robert Oppenheimer said, “When you see something that is technically sweet, you go ahead and do it and argue about what to do about it only after you’ve had your technical success. That is the way it was with the atomic bomb.”

— Phil Zimmerman, PGP inventor and Silent Circle co-founder, in an interview with Om Malik