Samsung’s U.S. Tablet Revenue Less Than 5 Percent of Apple’s, Court Documents Show
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab sales really don’t hold a candle to the iPad, at least in the U.S.
That was one of the many interesting nuggets to be gleaned from the sales figures made public as part of a court filing on Thursday.
The filing offered a product-by-product look at how Samsung and Apple did in the U.S. from 2010 through the second quarter of 2012.
From the fourth quarter of 2010 through the middle of 2012, Samsung sold 1.4 million Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablets, generating $644 million in revenue. Over the same time period, Apple sold 29.7 million iPads, generating $14.8 billion.
Put another way, Samsung sold fewer tablets over that entire seven-quarter period than Apple did in its worst quarter. Its revenue over that time period was less than 5 percent of what Apple generated.
Here’s how the unit share looks graphically. (The revenue picture is even more bleak for Samsung.)
