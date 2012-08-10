Google Aware of Gmail IMAP Problems, Working on Fix (Update)

If you’ve been having problems receiving your Google email on devices, such as your iPhone or Android tablet, you’re not the only one. A number of users have reported receiving a “mail service imap.gmail.com is not responding” error message when trying to access their accounts via IMAP and not just Apple devices as originally reported. Google said in an email to AllThingsD that it’s aware of the problem and working on implementing a fix. In the meantime, Google has posted more details and some workaround advice on its support page under the “Pop, IMAP and Sync” section.