Bonnie Cha

Recent Posts by Bonnie Cha

Google Aware of Gmail IMAP Problems, Working on Fix (Update)

August 10, 2012 at 3:28 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

If you’ve been having problems receiving your Google email on devices, such as your iPhone or Android tablet, you’re not the only one. A number of users have reported receiving a “mail service imap.gmail.com is not responding” error message when trying to access their accounts via IMAP and not just Apple devices as originally reported. Google said in an email to AllThingsD that it’s aware of the problem and working on implementing a fix. In the meantime, Google has posted more details and some workaround advice on its support page under the “Pop, IMAP and Sync” section.

Tagged with Apple, email, Gmail, Google, IMAP, iOS, iPads, iPhone

Qualcomm’s Toq Smartwatch Needs More Time

December 26, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

They’re Baaaack. Tabs Return to Yahoo Mail.

December 19, 2013 at 11:15 am PT

Sony PlayStation 4 Makes Right Play for Gamers

December 19, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

December 12, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

December 05, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

The problem with the Billionaire Savior phase of the newspaper collapse has always been that billionaires don’t tend to like the kind of authority-questioning journalism that upsets the status quo.

— Ryan Chittum, writing in the Columbia Journalism Review about the promise of Pierre Omidyar’s new media venture with Glenn Greenwald