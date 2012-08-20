Overly Optimistic Things Entrepreneurs Say

August 20, 2012 at 1:43 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

It takes a special kind of person to be an entrepreneur. An entrepreneur exudes confidence and is by nature highly motivated. The results can be inspiring, producing some of the greatest inventions and innovations that improve our lives every day. But sometimes, the unique qualities that drive greatness can lead to some interesting behaviors — one of the most common (and endearing) being the extreme optimism with which they approach the world. (Believe me, I know — I was once in their shoes.)

This comes through in spades in many of the pitches we hear. In fact, there are six phrases we hear repeatedly from entrepreneurs — our sweet spot is Enterprise IT — that automatically set off alarms. This is intended in a sincerely light-hearted manner, but perhaps also as a heads up. They are:

  • “These projections are conservative.” Ninety-nine percent of the time those same financial projections turn out to have been overly aggressive. In reality, we don’t obsess about the exact numbers that are presented to us; we care much more about the thinking that went into producing the projections.
  • “The market is enormous for this.” It’s easy enough to create a spreadsheet showing huge market estimates. But often there is no market — yet. Or there is no proof that there will be one. A huge task for any start-up is cultivating the market so that the potential is fulfilled.
  • “Look at these great customers who have expressed interest in buying our product.” These can be very impressive lists, but unfortunately they are often dominated by early discussions rather than companies lining up to write a check. It’s usually a long, painful road to close those early lighthouse customers.
  • “We have no competition.” Hmm. Maybe there is a reason why. You might think this is a good thing, but usually it’s not.
  • “No one else can recreate this technology.” When it comes to competition, former Intel chief Andy Grove’s quote comes to mind: “Only the paranoid survive.” It’s important never to underestimate the other market players.
  • “Google [or Microsoft, etc.] will play nice with us.” Please re-read Mr. Grove’s words of wisdom from above.

As investors, it’s essential for us to believe in and support the entrepreneurs we back. And while an entrepreneur’s blind optimism might lead to a slightly altered view of reality, I realize how important it is for entrepreneurs to believe 100 percent in what they are doing. So all joking aside, I actually find it a little concerning if an entrepreneur doesn’t have some aspects of this blind optimism. How can you successfully achieve the near impossible if you don’t believe you are destined to succeed?

Luke Burns is a Partner at Ascent Venture Partners, where he works with innovative early stage companies with a focus on mobility, data analytics and security. Earlier in his career, Luke was co-founder and CEO of e-commerce software provider Emercis Corporation, and he also has held consulting roles with Bain & Co. Luke holds an AB in chemistry and physics from Harvard University, and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

Tagged with: Andy Grove, Ascent Venture Partners, competition, entrepreneurs, Google, Intel, Luke Burns, market, Microsoft

Must-Reads from other Websites

Panos Mourdoukoutas

Why Apple Should Buy China’s Xiaomi

Panos Mourdoukoutas, Contributor, Forbes

Paul Graham

What I Didn’t Say

Paul Graham, Founder, ViaWeb

Benjamin Bratton

We Need to Talk About TED

Benjamin Bratton, Journalist, The Guardian

Mat Honan

I, Glasshole: My Year With Google Glass

Mat Honan, Senior Writer, Wired

Chris Ware

All Together Now

Chris Ware, Writer, The New Yorker

Corey S. Powell and Laurie Gwen Shapiro

The Sculpture on the Moon

Corey S. Powell and Laurie Gwen Shapiro, Contributors, Slate

About Voices

Along with original content and posts from across the Dow Jones network, this section of AllThingsD includes Must-Reads From Other Websites — pieces we’ve read, discussions we’ve followed, stuff we like. Six posts from external sites are included here each weekday, but we only run the headlines. We link to the original sites for the rest. These posts are explicitly labeled, so it’s clear that the content comes from other websites, and for clarity’s sake, all outside posts run against a pink background.

We also solicit original full-length posts and accept some unsolicited submissions.

Read more »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »