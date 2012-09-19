Liz Gannes

Recent Posts by Liz Gannes

With iOS 6 Out, Google Has Some Repositioning to Do With Its Maps

September 19, 2012 at 10:23 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

One of the major drawbacks of Apple’s iOS 6, which is being released today, is that Apple has replaced Google Maps with the first edition of its own mapping product.

The Google Maps pop-up message in Safari on iOS

The big question now is when Google will launch an iOS maps app, a native version that wouldn’t be installed by default but would surely be popular with longtime users and would bring back street-view imagery and transit directions.

This would parallel what Google just did with the new YouTube for iOS. For now, iOS 6 users can use Google Maps via the Safari browser on their phones. When they do, they’ll see a large pop-up message asking them to add the URL to their home screens.

Both Google Maps and YouTube for iOS had previously been co-developed with Apple and had lagged behind their alternatives for Android. For instance, the existing Google Maps for iOS has no turn-by-turn directions, though the Android version does, and the new Apple-developed alternative does, as well.

Google’s statement on the matter today: “We believe Google Maps are the most comprehensive, accurate and easy-to-use maps in the world. Our goal is to make Google Maps available to everyone who wants to use it, regardless of device, browser, or operating system.”

The highest-ranking exec on the maps and local team, Jeff Huber, had previously said in a Google+ post, “We look forward to providing amazing Google Maps experiences on iOS.”

So, basically: It’s not ready yet. But ever so coincidentally, Google today said that it was improving Google Maps for Android with personalization and syncing features, as well as type-ahead suggested search results.

“It takes a long time and effort to figure out how to do this right,” Brian McClendon, vice president of engineering for maps at Google, told the New York Times. “Experience is important.”

Tagged with: Apple Maps, Brian McClendon, Google, Google maps, Google Maps for Android, Google Maps for iOS, Jeff Huber

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

There was a worry before I started this that I was going to burn every bridge I had. But I realize now that there are some bridges that are worth burning.

— Valleywag editor Sam Biddle