Groupon’s Mason Says New Payments Business Will Help Sell More Deals

September 21, 2012 at 3:35 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

The payment services sector may be getting more crowded, but Wall Street seems pleased that Groupon has jumped in.

On Wednesday, the daily deals giant rolled out Groupon Payments, which will allow merchants to accept credit cards using an iPhone for as little as 1.8 percent plus 15 cents per transaction, a rate Groupon guarantees is the cheapest available.

Immediate investor reaction was positive, pushing the company’s beleaguered stock up 14 percent this week to $5.38 a share, and it managed to hold on to most of that, closing Friday at $5.28.

Groupon hopes the payments feature and its low transaction costs will give merchants another good reason to use its deal services, even if Groupon Payments does not end up generating a lot of additional revenue on a standalone basis.

“We think this will help us sell more Groupons,” said Groupon’s CEO Andrew Mason, in an interview with CNBC. “We are not focused on these businesses boosting the bottom line; they don’t need to be wildly profitable on their own. What we are really focused on is using additional services to strengthen the value proposition that we have for our merchants.”

And that may be a good way to look at it, since many critics believe it is a race to zero as new competitors entering the payments business are forcing prices down.

Here’s Mason’s interview with CNBC:

Tagged with: Andrew Mason, CNBC, daily deals, Groupon, Groupon Payments, iPhone, mobile payments, transactions

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Just as the atom bomb was the weapon that was supposed to render war obsolete, the Internet seems like capitalism’s ultimate feat of self-destructive genius, an economic doomsday device rendering it impossible for anyone to ever make a profit off anything again. It’s especially hopeless for those whose work is easily digitized and accessed free of charge.

— Author Tim Kreider on not getting paid for one’s work