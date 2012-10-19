Ina Fried

Recent Posts by Ina Fried

Google Wallet Exec: No Surprise Digital Payments Are Slow Going

October 19, 2012 at 2:58 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

It took 50 years for the credit card to become the dominant means of payment, so it shouldn’t be surprising that mobile payments haven’t immediately taken off.

Everyone is expecting change to happen in weeks or months, but it will take time, says Osama Bedier, Google’s VP of Wallet and payments. “We will have mobile payments,” Bedier said, speaking at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in San Jose on Friday.

There’s room for more than one player, Bedier said, but each has to solve an issue. “There’s a lot of ideas and not a lot of problems being solved,” Bedier said. “Credit cards already work pretty well if all you have to do is payments.”

Ultimately, the former PayPal exec said that mobile payments have to either save time, save money or both. Technology can do that, he added. On the technology front, Bedier said he remains a believer that near field communication technology (NFC) will be ubiquitous on both phones and payment terminals within five years. NFC will also find its way into many other places in the logistics chain. “NFC chips will replace bar codes,” Bedier said.

But many believe NFC will take a year or more to take off, especially now that Apple declined to embed the chips into its latest release, the iPhone 5. Other payment companies, like PayPal, have decided to find other avenues to enabling digital payments without it, and companies like Starbucks are relying on something as simple as a barcode.

Bedier said at least half of transactions will be mobile within five years, but remained short on details on how much volume Google Wallet is doing today. “The numbers are compelling,” he said, without revealing any of those compelling numbers.

A rival executive from Scvngr, which runs a payments service called LevelUp, recently tweeted somewhat hyperbolically that Google Wallet has five users.

“We have a lot more than five users,” Bedier said, though he wouldn’t say how many customers they have. He did say that the company doubled its transaction volume in the first few weeks after transitioning its Wallet transactions to the cloud back in August. Still, the company faces some obvious adoption hurdles because today Google Wallet is only available on NFC-capable Android phones through one U.S. carrier: Sprint.

“We’re seeing that trajectory continuing,” he said.

The other three carriers — AT&T, Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile — are backing ISIS, which is launching next week. Bedier acknowledged the lack of support from carriers for Google Wallet. “We haven’t yet seen eye to eye on a mobile wallet solution,” he said. “So far, they have said they want to do their own thing and we respect that.”

Tagged with: Google, Google Wallet, Isis, LevelUp, near-field communications, NFC, Osama Bedier, PayPal, SCVNGR

Another Longtime Windows Exec Heads for the Exit as 2013 Draws to a Close

December 31, 2013 at 1:03 pm PT

Veteran Microsoft Engineer Jon DeVaan Leaving After Almost 30 Years

December 30, 2013 at 1:32 pm PT

BlackBerry’s John Chen on What He Is Doing to Shake Up the Phone Maker

December 30, 2013 at 10:40 am PT

Bringing Inexpensive Mobile Access to Researchers in Antarctica

December 30, 2013 at 5:30 am PT

Investors Flock to Twitter, Like Facebook, as Year Draws to a Close

December 24, 2013 at 12:29 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Another gadget you don’t really need. Will not work once you get it home. New model out in 4 weeks. Battery life is too short to be of any use.

— From the fact sheet for a fake product entitled Useless Plasticbox 1.2 (an actual empty plastic box) placed in L.A.-area Best Buy stores by an artist called Plastic Jesus