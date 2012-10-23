Arik Hesseldahl

Recent Posts by Arik Hesseldahl

Salesforce Filings Show Details of Buddy Media Acquisition

October 23, 2012 at 7:04 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Salesforce.com closed on its $745 million acquisition of Buddy Media in August. Today, we got a detailed look at what it bought.

According to new filings submitted by Salesforce to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Buddy Media, the cloud-based social media marketing company, finished 2011 with $24.7 million in sales, and ran a net loss of $14.7 million. For the first six months of 2012, it clocked $18 million in sales, with a loss of $20.6 million. That puts it on a run rate to somewhere in the neighborhood of $36 million to $40 million.

That’s pretty much in line with the guidance that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff gave on a conference call the day the deal was announced. That works out to a multiple of a little less than 19 times revenue.

It’s worth paying attention to because Salesforce has a recent history of paying high prices on its acquisitions. Examples include Heroku, for which it paid $212 million, and for which Salesforce took a lot of criticism for arguably overpaying; and Radian6, for which it paid $326 million for a cash-flow-positive company.

At the time of the acquisition, Buddy had $37 million in cash on the balance sheet. That figure was down by about $21 million from the end of 2011, when it had north of $58 million in cash. That works out to a burn rate of $3.5 million per month, or $42.5 million for the year.

But the deal — which is Salesforce’s largest yet, and for which it is said to have out-maneuvered Web giant Google — as with every acquisition, is about the future. Benioff said during Salesforce’s last earnings call that Buddy Media handles about 10 percent of the advertising that appears on Facebook, and obviously the aim is to increase that.

His big hope for Buddy Media, as he described it on a conference call, is to combine its capabilities with that of Radian6 and create what he calls a “marketing cloud” that would bring in about $1 billion in annual revenue. It seems, at first, a little nebulous, until you consider the relative sizes of the two main component of the “marketing cloud” business.

Remember that Radian6 was, at the time of its acquisition last year, doing about $50 million annually. Assuming that it has grown since then, when combined with Buddy’s run rate, the “marketing cloud” is already a $100 million business. Obviously, there’s a way to go, but given Salesforce’s steadily growing free cash flow to fund operations, you can see a reasonable path to getting there.

Tagged with: acquistisions, advertising, Buddy Media, cloud computing, enterprise applications, enterprise software, Facebook, Google, Heroku, Marc Benioff, marketing, marketing cloud, mergers and acquistisions, Radian6, Salesforce.com, social media, US Securities and Exchange Commission

Apple Denies Working with NSA on iPhone Backdoor

December 31, 2013 at 8:49 am PT

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

December 30, 2013 at 12:15 pm PT

HP Is Negotiating to Settle Bribery Charges

December 30, 2013 at 8:45 am PT

CIOs Brand Enterprise Social Tools as Most Overhyped Technology of the Year

December 30, 2013 at 3:39 am PT

Malware Attacks by Syrian Pro-Government Hackers Are on the Rise

December 27, 2013 at 1:27 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo