Microsoft Says It Has Identified Windows Phone Rebooting Issue, Plans Fix for December

November 27, 2012 at 3:17 pm PT

Microsoft said it believes it has identified a problem that was causing some Windows Phone 8 devices to reboot without warning.

The company said it hopes to deliver an over-the-air software fix next month.

“We’re continuing to investigate some reports of phones rebooting and have identified a cause with our partners,” Microsoft said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are working to get an over-the-air update out in December.”

The company declined to identify what that cause was, however. Nor will Microsoft say whether the issue is limited to certain models or if it affects all Windows Phone 8 devices.

