ShopKeep Raises $10 Million for iPad-Based Point-of-Sale Service

December 5, 2012 at 3:00 am PT

New York-based ShopKeep POS has raised $10 million to continue the development of its application that allows merchants to manage inventory, track customers and conduct transactions from an iPad. The second round of funding was led by Canaan Partners, with Tribeca Venture Partners and TTV Capital also participating. The company is already serving 3,000 merchants and is working with several partners, including LevelUp, Dwolla and PayPal. It has raised $12.2 million to date.

