Liz Gannes

Recent Posts by Liz Gannes

Christie Street Launches a Kickstarter for Products

December 6, 2012 at 4:00 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Christie Street today launched a service that aims to ensure that people who buy fun new hardware products before they exist actually receive them — or get their money back.

In a very literal sense, it’s a Kickstarter for hardware products. Christie Street will evaluate the viability of submitted products, handle preorders (taking the same 5 percent cut as Kickstarter), and hold the money in escrow until certain milestones in the design, tooling and production process have been accomplished.

Though Kickstarter has become synonymous with crowdfunding, the curated platform is actually quite inhospitable for many people who would like to use it.

In particular, those building new hardware products have found Kickstarter increasingly hostile, with the company recently declaring “Kickstarter Is Not a Store” and putting restrictions around how users can market and which projects qualify.

(The new smartphone-controlled door lock Lockitron, for example, was rejected from Kickstarter for the seemingly arbitrary reason of being a home improvement product, before bringing in $2.2 million in preorders when it ran a crowdfunding campaign independently.)

Plus, people who “back” products on Kickstarter and hope and expect to receive “rewards” in return often find themselves waiting for such products to materialize. It might be more appropriate to directly preorder something, which is what many people think they are already doing.

Christie Street is a project of Jamie Siminoff’s design lab Edison Junior, which itself just raised money on Kickstarter for a hardware product called Pop (production is currently delayed while waiting for approval from Apple).

The site is launching today with another new hardware product from Edison Junior — the DoorBot — that’s a Wi-Fi video doorbell so people can see who’s outside their house. Once other products are contributed and made, Siminoff said he sees Christie Street becoming a marketplace for these products.

Siminoff noted that Kickstarter was originally built to support art projects, and that is still core to its ethos. Where Christie Street is perhaps less “scalable” than more open-ended platforms, it’s squarely built to support products.

Siminoff appeared onstage at LeWeb in Paris today with Quirky CEO Ben Kaufman, who said they are complimentary platforms. Where Quirky turns regular people’s good ideas into physical products, Christie Street is for people who want to be start-up hardware entrepreneurs. Or as Kaufman put it, “We’re the 99 percent; they’re the 1 percent.”

In fact, many platforms are now proliferating and evolving around the array of crowdfunded smart gadgets from the past year. Outside of the Kickstarter/Christie Street paradigm, there are also a ton of companies ready to do equity crowdfunding, rather than preorders, as soon as the SEC figures out how to implement the already-passed JOBS Act.

When I interviewed Indiegogo co-founder Danae Ringelmann on stage at LeWeb yesterday, she wouldn’t say how much Indiegogo is benefitting from Kickstarter’s limitations around physical products — but she did say that category is growing.

Ringelmann also noted that once it is legal, Indiegogo is raring to support equity crowdfunding — where regular people will be able to own a stake in the companies they back rather than just receiving a reward or perk.

 

Tagged with: Ben Kaufman, Christie Street, crowdfunding, Danae Ringelmann, IndieGoGo, Jamie Siminoff, JOBS Act, Kickstarter, Lockitron, Quirky

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I think the NSA has a job to do and we need the NSA. But as (physicist) Robert Oppenheimer said, “When you see something that is technically sweet, you go ahead and do it and argue about what to do about it only after you’ve had your technical success. That is the way it was with the atomic bomb.”

— Phil Zimmerman, PGP inventor and Silent Circle co-founder, in an interview with Om Malik