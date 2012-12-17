Andreessen and Mixpanel Call for an End to “Bullshit Metrics”

Page views, registered users, app downloads. A hundred thousand of these, a million of those. These are the numbers and milestones tech companies brag about, both to press and investors.

But honestly, Web sites that require you to repeatedly click through to see additional pages are often just crappy. Download counts can be easily inflated if an app developer is willing to pay. Registered user counts don’t show whether something is the next big hit or a passing fad.

Analytics company Mixpanel and its investor Andreessen Horowitz are trying to persuade the tech world to be more honest with itself by reporting numbers that are far more informative: Engagement and retention. (Yes, those happen to be the very things Mixpanel measures, but as I’ve written before, they make a lot of sense.)

Some people call page views and the like “vanity metrics,” but Marc Andreessen and Mixpanel founder Suhail Doshi have decided they want to raise the shame level by calling them “bullshit metrics.”

Andreessen told me in an interview last week, “People think they’re richer if they have Zimbabwean dollars than U.S. dollars.”

“We and other investors need to get more vocal,” Andreessen said. “Page views and uniques are a waste of time.”

Andreessen said his firm won’t throw start-ups out the door if their pitches include bullshit metrics — but it’s perhaps something they might consider.

And it’s not only start-ups that try to push big numbers over reality; Google famously obfuscated Google+ user counts as it was getting its social efforts off the ground.

The problem is, once one company reports a bullshit metric — like how many registered users it has — its competitors don’t want to appear smaller by reporting something real — like how many monthly active users it has. So the bullshit metric shaming needs to be a broader movement for it to work.

(To which I say, where are the bumper stickers?)

“We can do better as an industry. We should do better because collectively we’re not benefiting — we’re all just fooling each other,” Doshi wrote in a blog post he’s publishing today.

Bullshit metrics do a disservice to the companies reporting them, Doshi said. When companies focus on numbers that are not meaningful, they aren’t optimizing their efforts for what could really help their business.

As an alternative, Doshi proposes — and he is not the first to do so — that every business has a natural goal that correlates with its success. For instance, Yelp benefits most when it has more reviews, and Instagram when it has more photos uploaded. Measuring that “one key metric” can lead to insights that are particular to that business, and optimizing for it can give the company an edge versus competitors that are not so fine tuned.

Here’s Doshi’s blog post: