Liz Gannes

Recent Posts by Liz Gannes

Microsoft: Google Is (Still) Blocking Us From Building YouTube for Windows Phone

January 2, 2013 at 11:34 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Microsoft today said that Google executives have blocked a full-featured YouTube app for Windows Phone, via a blog post from one of its chief lawyers.

windows_phonesThe company is trying to put a little public antitrust pressure on Google, given the context of impending American and European decisions about Google’s behavior in search and advertising.

But the YouTube issue is not a new one; Microsoft has complained about it to regulators multiple times since 2010. YouTube clients for Android and iPhone have fuller search, favorites and ratings capabilities, while YouTube for Windows Phone is basically a wrapper for the mobile Web version of the site, because it doesn’t have access to full APIs.

What’s new is that Microsoft is now claiming that people at YouTube are in favor of helping provide a good Windows Phone experience, but senior Google executives recently told them not to do so.

Wrote Dave Heiner, Microsoft VP and deputy general counsel:

Microsoft has continued to engage with YouTube personnel over the past two years to remedy this problem for consumers. As you might expect, it appears that YouTube itself would like all customers — on Windows Phone as on any other device — to have a great YouTube experience. But just last month we learned from YouTube that senior executives at Google told them not to enable a first-class YouTube experience on Windows Phones.

What’s odd about Microsoft’s claims is that there is already a full YouTube app for another Microsoft product: Xbox. That was released this past August, and was touted by Google and YouTube PR.

The Xbox app was part of YouTube’s new platform strategy to be more in control of the user experience and advertising on its apps. Other new apps in that group include PS3, iPhone and iPad. The question is whether YouTube really wants to get there, but is being prevented from doing so by its Google overlords, as Microsoft claims — or whether there is another reason YouTube hasn’t done it.

Perhaps Windows Phone’s tiny market share may not be enough to make it a priority — though Microsoft is well aware of that problem, and has previously built its own Twitter and Facebook apps.

Update: Here’s Google’s comment on the matter:

Contrary to Microsoft’s claims, it’s easy for consumers to view YouTube videos on Windows phones. Windows phone users can access all the features of YouTube through our HTML5-based mobile website, including viewing high-quality video streams, finding favorite videos, seeing video ratings, and searching for video categories. In fact, we’ve worked with Microsoft for several years to help build a great YouTube experience on Windows phones.

Tagged with: antitrust, Apple, Google, iPad, iPhone, Microsoft, PS3, Sony, Windows Phone, XBox, YouTube

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

First the NSA came for, well, jeez pretty much everybody’s data at this point, and I said nothing because wait how does this joke work

— Parker Higgins via Twitter