John Paczkowski

Recent Posts by John Paczkowski

Well, Maybe Someone Will Buy the Surface Pro …

January 4, 2013 at 4:21 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

surface_RTandProSales of Microsoft’s new Surface tablet probably weren’t ever going to break records — they certainly haven’t so far. Detwiler Fenton, a Boston-based brokerage firm, estimates that Microsoft sold just 500,000 to 600,000 Surface RTs in the December quarter. But things might improve with the debut of Surface Pro, which is slated to show up early this year.

The Pro, with its Intel Core i5 processor and support for the full Office suite, is targeted at business and the prosumer markets. And according to some analysts, it’s not a stretch to think it will do well in them. Indeed, Davenport & Co. analyst Drake Johnstone says there’s some promise to the Pro, and sees at least one scenario in which it could spur sales of a few million.

“It is possible that Microsoft could generate solid enterprise demand for the new Surface Pro tablet,” Johnstone theorizes. “[It] will run legacy Windows 7 software applications (including Microsoft Office) and will also run Windows 8 applications. It is possible that corporations could be attracted to the Surface Pro tablet as a replacement for laptop PCs.”

And if that happens, Microsoft could sell a few of them — enough, perhaps, to get the market and investors thinking more positively about Windows 8’s prospects. Said Johnstone, “If Microsoft is able to sell at least two million Surface Pro tablets per quarter over the remainder of fiscal 2013, then investors might assume that Windows 8 PC/tablet sales could improve in the second half of calendar 2013.”

“If.” “Could.” We’ll see, I guess.

Tagged with: Drake Johnstone, Microsoft, Surface Pro, Surface RT, tablet, Windows 8

Late Start May Be Tempering China Mobile’s iPhone Preorders

December 30, 2013 at 10:17 am PT

Twitter’s Tanking

December 30, 2013 at 6:49 am PT

2013 Was a Good Year for Chromebooks

December 29, 2013 at 2:12 pm PT

BlackBerry Pulls Latest Twitter for BB10 Update

December 29, 2013 at 5:58 am PT

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made $4.25 Million This Year

December 28, 2013 at 12:05 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

There was a worry before I started this that I was going to burn every bridge I had. But I realize now that there are some bridges that are worth burning.

— Valleywag editor Sam Biddle