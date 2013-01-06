At CES, Lenovo Attempts to Go Big With 27-Inch “Table Computer”
Last year at CES, Lenovo was all about its “bendy” convertible Ultrabook, the IdeaPad Yoga, and the upcoming Windows 8 operating system.
This year, the Chinese computer maker is going big. Literally.
The company is wagering that consumers will want a giant, 27-inch, 17-pound “table PC.”
Called the IdeaCentre Horizon, this Windows 8 table PC (table tablet? coffee-table computer?) is running on a third-generation Core i7 processor with Nvidia GeForce graphics. It has a full HD, multi-touch touchscreen display with a 16 by 9 aspect ratio. There’s a 720p front-facing camera for Web video chats.
It’s also adjustable, so it can be propped up and viewed in different modes.
With customized games from Ubisoft and EA, and compatibility with joysticks and other accessories, Lenovo is clearly trying to target the game-playing crowd in addition to average consumers, some business users, and 6’7″ basketball players.
Lenovo is calling this the world’s first “table PC,” which may be the case, and it is a whopper of a computer. But it’s not the first attempt at a big touchscreen device aimed at family time around the coffee table. Who could forget this ridiculous 65-inch Android tablet?
There’s the Sony Vaio Tap 20, reviewed in full here by my colleague Bonnie Cha, which is a 20-inch all-in-one PC screen with a kickstand. And last summer Toshiba launched the Excite 13, a 13-inch tablet designed primarily for use in the home — which The Wall Street Journal’s Katie Boehret thought was great for entertainment, but concluded that bigger wasn’t always better.
The Horizon is expected to ship this summer, and will cost $1,700.
RELATED POSTS:
- Things That Make You Go Hmm: CES Gets Weird
- CNET Wanders Into the CBS-Dish Crossfire at CES
- More Wi-Fi Spectrum on the Way, Says Genachowski
- CES Is So Infectious (Comic)
- Beats’ Jimmy Iovine on Steve Jobs, Spotify and Why He Can Make Subscriptions Work
- Beats’ New Music Subscription Service Gets a New Boss: Topspin’s Ian Rogers
- CES Lost and Found: A Hot Spot for Hotspots and Lost Teeth
- At CES, Chipmakers Go All In on Mobile
- Phablets the New Hotness in Mobile Devices? Not So Fast.
- President Clinton at CES: The World Needs More Smartphones (And Fewer Guns)
- Talking TVs With an Imaginary Consumer at CES
- Valve Pledges to Enter Videogame Console Wars With “Steam Box”
- Ballmer’s CES Keynote, Courtesy of Qualcomm (Video)
- Making It to CES on a Kickstarter and a Dream
- Intel: Trust Us! We’ve Got Mobile Devices on Lockdown … Next Year.
- Automakers Open Their In-Car Platforms: First Up, Ford, and Soon, GM
- CES: Fixing Your First-World Problems Since 1967
- Acer President Wong: Consumers Are Still Confused by Windows 8
- Cisco Teams With AT&T on Home Security
- Acer Targets Families, Newbies With Sub-$150 Iconia B1 Tablet
- Roku Adds More TV Partners, Looks Beyond the Set-Top Box
- Game On: Nvidia Previews “Project Shield,” a Handheld Android Console
- At CES, Lenovo Attempts to Go Big With 27-Inch “Table Computer”
- Health-and-Fitness Tech Grows at CES, but Challenges Lie Ahead
- Welcome to CES: A Trade Show, Not a Tastemaker
- CES 2013: The Year the “Connected Home” Becomes a Reality?
- LG Can’t Wait for CES, Spills Beans on New Google TVs
- Yahoo’s Mayer Hoping What Happens With Big Advertisers at CES Doesn’t Stay in Vegas
- Yeah, Don’t Expect Samsung Mobile’s “Next Big Thing” at CES