Ina Fried

Recent Posts by Ina Fried

After Getting Hundreds of Millions of Dollars From Microsoft, Nokia to Start Paying Redmond

January 24, 2013 at 3:56 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

There was a doozy of a footnote in Nokia’s earnings report on Thursday.

ballmer elop

Since signing its deal to go with Windows Phone in February 2011, Nokia has been getting $250 million per quarter in “platform support payments” from Microsoft. Nokia also pays Microsoft an unspecified amount of royalties for using Windows Phone. It varies based on the amount of phones Nokia ships, and there are also minimum commitments. Over the life of the deal, Nokia and Microsoft have said there will be billions of dollars going between the two companies.

The interesting part is that Nokia says that, after initially getting more from Microsoft than it pays, Nokia’s commitment to Microsoft is now more than the remaining amount that it can expect to get from the software maker.

“Over the life of the agreement the total amount of the platform support payments is expected to slightly exceed the total amount of the minimum software royalty commitment payments,” Nokia said. “To date the amount of platform support payments received by Nokia has exceeded the amount of minimum royalty commitment payments to Microsoft. Thus for the remainder of the life of the agreement the total amount of the minimum software royalty commitment payments are expected to exceed the total amount of the platform support payments.”

So, to recap, Nokia has bet the business on Windows Phone. After getting a pile of money initially, it now owes Microsoft more than it can expect to get. And Microsoft might be doing a competing Windows Phone of its own.

Tagged with: Microsoft, Nokia, smartphones, Stephen Elop, Steve Ballmer, Windows Phone

Another Longtime Windows Exec Heads for the Exit as 2013 Draws to a Close

December 31, 2013 at 1:03 pm PT

Veteran Microsoft Engineer Jon DeVaan Leaving After Almost 30 Years

December 30, 2013 at 1:32 pm PT

BlackBerry’s John Chen on What He Is Doing to Shake Up the Phone Maker

December 30, 2013 at 10:40 am PT

Bringing Inexpensive Mobile Access to Researchers in Antarctica

December 30, 2013 at 5:30 am PT

Investors Flock to Twitter, Like Facebook, as Year Draws to a Close

December 24, 2013 at 12:29 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

The problem with the Billionaire Savior phase of the newspaper collapse has always been that billionaires don’t tend to like the kind of authority-questioning journalism that upsets the status quo.

— Ryan Chittum, writing in the Columbia Journalism Review about the promise of Pierre Omidyar’s new media venture with Glenn Greenwald