Peter Kafka

Recent Posts by Peter Kafka

Twitter Hikes Its Promoted Trend Prices Again, to $200,000 a Day

February 9, 2013 at 11:03 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

costolohall1Twitter’s ad business is still a work in progress, but here’s one positive sign: Prices for the company’s “promoted trends” have been steadily rising, and are now at the $200,000 a day mark in the U.S..

Twitter’s newest price hike went into effect earlier this year, and represents a 33 percent increase over the $150,000 rate the company was asking for in 2012. And it’s up 150 percent from the $80,000 a day it was getting for the ads back when it launched them in 2010.

The promoted trend lets an advertiser insert its own message atop the “trends” list on Twitter.com home pages and on Twitter apps; Twitter sells a single message a day, per territory. Except when it doesn’t: Today, for instance, there’s no promoted trend on the site.

Twitter started selling promoted trends after it launched its “Promoted Tweet” ads, which CEO Dick Costolo describes as the company’s “atomic unit” of its ad strategy.

But while advertisers are still trying to get their heads around paid Twitter messages — they’re not really banner ads, and they’re not really Google-like search ads —  promoted trends have been a hit from the get-go. That’s because it’s the closest thing the company has to a conventional display ad: If you buy one, you’ve got a very good chance that everyone who uses Twitter that day will see it.

So at the very least, the price hike should encourage Twitter and its investors, which are gearing up the company for an eventual IPO.

Tagged with: advertising, Dick Costolo, Facebook, Google, prices, Promoted Trends, promoted tweets, search, Twitter

Twitter Asks You How You Use Twitter While You Watch TV, While You’re Watching TV and Using Twitter

December 24, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

(Almost) No One Is Reading Your Tweets

December 23, 2013 at 11:00 am PT

Happy Holidays! Facebook Stuffs More Ads in Its Stockings.

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Music-Discovery Service ExFM Pulls the Plug

December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm PT

Netflix Doesn’t Have the Market Cornered on Binge TV: Zombies + Walter White Help AMC Win the Fall VOD War

December 20, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

There’s a lot of attention and PR around Marissa, but their product lineup just kind of blows.

— Om Malik on Bloomberg TV, talking about Yahoo, the September issue of Vogue Magazine, and our overdependence on Google