John Paczkowski

Recent Posts by John Paczkowski

Apple’s Selling More Macs Because It Finally Has More Macs to Sell

February 26, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

new_imacsThough supplies of its new iMac remain somewhat constrained, Apple appears to be making some headway in bringing supply of the machine into rough parity with demand. To wit, new data from NPD that shows Mac sales up significantly this year.

According to NPD data cited by Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster, Mac sales rose 31 percent year over year for the month of January. Why? Simple. Said Munster, “We believe the reason for the significant improvement in the sales data is primarily due to Apple catching up with iMac supply.”

When Apple last reported earnings, CEO Tim Cook noted that iMac supplies hadn’t been what the company had hoped. “We left the quarter with significant constraints on the iMac,” Cook said. “And we believe … that our sales would have been materially higher if those constraints weren’t there.”

Cook went on to pledge that Apple would work hard to ramp up iMac production, though he cautioned that supply-demand equilibrium may be something of a moving target in the short term. “On iMac, we are confident that we are going to significantly increase the supply,” he said. “But the demand here is very strong, and we are not certain that we will achieve a supply-demand balance during the quarter.”

On its face, the NPD seems to bear this out. The increase in Mac sales is likely the result of Apple improving production, but as the two-to-three-week/three-to-four-week shipping times on the Apple Store suggest, the company is still having trouble manufacturing enough iMacs to meet demand.

Tagged with: Apple, Gene Munster, iMac, iMac supply, NPD, supply

Late Start May Be Tempering China Mobile’s iPhone Preorders

December 30, 2013 at 10:17 am PT

Twitter’s Tanking

December 30, 2013 at 6:49 am PT

2013 Was a Good Year for Chromebooks

December 29, 2013 at 2:12 pm PT

BlackBerry Pulls Latest Twitter for BB10 Update

December 29, 2013 at 5:58 am PT

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made $4.25 Million This Year

December 28, 2013 at 12:05 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

When AllThingsD began, we told readers we were aiming to present a fusion of new-media timeliness and energy with old-media standards for quality and ethics. And we hope you agree that we’ve done that.

— Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, in their farewell D post