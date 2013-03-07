Liz Gannes

Recent Posts by Liz Gannes

Hangtime Launches Event-Finding App to “Map the Social Future”

March 7, 2013 at 8:53 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Karl Jacob has founded and led six companies, including Dimension X (acquired by Microsoft) and Keen (acquired by AT&T). He’s a serial serial entrepreneur by now.

HangtimeAt this point, there’s a pretty solid option to lean back and enjoy your yacht and advise companies like Facebook and Path in the earliest days (which he did). But no, Jacob’s next startup is called Hangtime, and it launches today. It’s a mobile app for finding events.

“The nice thing about having been around the block is you start focusing on bigger trends,” is how Jacob put it.

The big idea at Hangtime is “mapping the social future,” Jacob said. So the app (iPhone, Facebook and mobile Web now; Android coming) crunches data (right now, from Facebook) about what events might be interesting to a particular user. The idea is that RSVPs are too structured, and check-ins come too late to join in. On Hangtime, users can privately tell their friends they are “interested in” an event, which Jacob said feels more flexible and natural.

As you might have guessed by now, Hangtime is launching in time for SXSW this weekend, and it’s already loaded with 1,700 events during the festival in Austin.

KarlJacob

Karl Jacob

There are a ton of ways to find events, so I’m a bit skeptical that this one will stand out. I will say that it has some neat design elements — for instance, a header bar in the app that depicts the changing position of the sun from day to night to give an ambient signal of when each event starts, as a user scrolls through a big list.

Hangtime has raised $3.5 million in two seed rounds from a lengthy list of investors: 500 Startups, Charles River Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Freestyle Capital, Greylock, Intel Capital, Interwest, Ignition Venture Partners, Science Inc., SV Angel, Tugboat Ventures and Webb Investment Network, and angel investors Mark Goldstein, Tim Kendall, Steven Lurie, Dave Morin, Matt Ocko, Mark and Ali Pincus, Ben Smith and Michael Tanne.

Tagged with: AT&T, Dimension X, Facebook, Hangtime, iOS, Karl Jacob, Keen, Microsoft, Path, SXSW

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Another gadget you don’t really need. Will not work once you get it home. New model out in 4 weeks. Battery life is too short to be of any use.

— From the fact sheet for a fake product entitled Useless Plasticbox 1.2 (an actual empty plastic box) placed in L.A.-area Best Buy stores by an artist called Plastic Jesus