Still No Home for Firefox on iOS

March 10, 2013 at 5:01 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

noff380Mozilla has no plans to resume development on Firefox for iOS, according to Jay Sullivan, vice president of product for the company. Speaking on a mobile browser wars panel moderated by CNET’s Seth Rosenblatt at South by Southwest Interactive yesterday, Sullivan said that his company can’t build the browser it wants to for the platform, and won’t try while iOS users are forced to use its own Safari as the default browser. Mozilla pulled its Firefox Home from the App Store in September, and has more than a dozen carriers lined up for its Firefox OS, though the U.S. likely won’t see any of those devices until 2014.

Tagged with: Apple, CNET, Firefox, Firefox Home, iOS, Jay Sullivan, Mozilla, Seth Rosenblatt, South by Southwest, SXSW

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

First the NSA came for, well, jeez pretty much everybody’s data at this point, and I said nothing because wait how does this joke work

— Parker Higgins via Twitter