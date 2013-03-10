Still No Home for Firefox on iOS

Mozilla has no plans to resume development on Firefox for iOS, according to Jay Sullivan, vice president of product for the company. Speaking on a mobile browser wars panel moderated by CNET’s Seth Rosenblatt at South by Southwest Interactive yesterday, Sullivan said that his company can’t build the browser it wants to for the platform, and won’t try while iOS users are forced to use its own Safari as the default browser. Mozilla pulled its Firefox Home from the App Store in September, and has more than a dozen carriers lined up for its Firefox OS, though the U.S. likely won’t see any of those devices until 2014.