T-Mobile Plans March 26 Event to Tout Big Changes Coming

T-Mobile USA is planning a March 26 event in New York where it is expected to detail further changes to both its technology and business.

The No. 4 U.S. carrier is in the midst of readying an LTE network for commercial launch. It says its network is ready to go in Las Vegas and Kansas City, though it has yet to make it available to customers.

Meanwhile, the company has also said it plans to shift away from subsidizing phones for contract customers in favor of its “value plans.”

It is also expected to get its first Apple devices this year, but it seems somewhat unlikely that would come at this event. T-Mobile is also working to finalize its merger with MetroPCS. Regulators have approved the deal, with a shareholder vote slated for April.

A T-Mobile representative declined to comment ahead of the event.

T-Mobile has been working to craft itself as something of an “un-carrier” ready to challenge traditional cellphone operator practices. The company also cut an unspecified number of jobs earlier this month ahead of the MetroPCS deal closure.