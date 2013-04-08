Liz Gannes

Recent Posts by Liz Gannes

WhatsApp: We’re Not Selling to Google

April 8, 2013 at 9:03 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Popular messaging app WhatsApp says it is not in discussions to sell the company to Google.

whatsapp_logoNeeraj Arora, WhatsApp’s business development head, told AllThingsD today that the company is not holding sales talks with Google.

Earlier this week, a single-source report from Digital Trends said that the company was contemplating a $1 billion sale to the search giant.

Arora declined to comment further.

WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum speaks at our D: Dive Into Mobile conference in New York next week (this is one of the sessions that’s being livestreamed; more details on that soon).

WhatsApp has been the subject of similar rumors before, but with Facebook as the rumored buyer in December. At the time, the company said the reports were “not factually accurate.”

WhatsApp is one of the most popular mobile apps in the world, with a very simple formula of cross-platform messaging (mostly text, but also photo, video, audio and location sharing). The app costs 99 cents on iOS and, in some countries, the service costs 99 cents per year on Android.

Tagged with: acquisition, Dive Into Mobile, Facebook, Google, Jan Koum, Neeraj Arora, rumors, WhatsApp

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

There’s a lot of attention and PR around Marissa, but their product lineup just kind of blows.

— Om Malik on Bloomberg TV, talking about Yahoo, the September issue of Vogue Magazine, and our overdependence on Google