Firefox CEO Kovacs Makes Case for Firefox OS at Dive Into Mobile (Video)

April 24, 2013 at 7:05 am PT

Gary Kovacs may be stepping down as chief executive of Mozilla at the end of the year, but he’s still got big hopes when it comes to the future of the mobile Web and Firefox OS.

Here’s what the outgoing CEO had to say at D: Dive Into Mobile, in an interview with Walt Mossberg and me.

You’ll want to watch just to see his response to Walt’s blunt, “Firefox OS: What the f**k?” question.

Kovacs also confirmed the first Firefox OS phones will start arriving in five countries in June, with 11 more slated before the end of the year (though not the U.S., which is slated to get its first taste of Firefox OS in 2014).

In the meantime, if you want to see the latest Firefox OS build in action, check out this post from Lauren Goode.

We’ll be posting the rest of the full video interviews from D: Dive Into Mobile in the coming days, so check back to see what you missed or relive the highlights of what you saw in New York.

