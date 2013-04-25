Mike Isaac

Recent Posts by Mike Isaac

With Acquisition of Parse, Facebook Backs More Tools for Developers

April 25, 2013 at 2:01 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Facebook Home Event in Menlo Park, CA, on April 4, 2013.Facebook has acquired Parse, a company that helps developers create apps across different platforms by providing a toolset and back-end support, the company announced on Thursday.

It’s a full acquisition, which means the tech and talent will now be under Facebook’s domain. The company was quick to assure, however, that Parse’s services will continue to be up and running, offering its plans to developers and making good on existing contracts.

The benefit here for Facebook is pretty simple: Fold into the Facebook flock one of the most respected developer services outfits in the industry, and keep pushing developer tools that make it simple to build apps that run across multiple platforms. If developers don’t have to handle all the server-side junk that comes with maintaining apps and building for multiple devices — Android, iOS, etc. — then perhaps they’ll spend more time making their apps better.

“We want developers focused on building the experience, concentrating on how their users feel while inside the app,” Doug Purdy, director of developer products at Facebook, said in an interview. “If we can offload a lot of the backend stuff from mobile developers, it’s going to be so much easier to make that experience happen.”

That includes working on a better integrated version of their apps woven into the Facebook platform, which I’m sure Facebook will heartily push to Parse’s customers going forward. It helps Parse out, too, as the team gets the benefit of Facebook’s experience with scale and infrastructure — obviously something the company knows how to do well.

“In a short amount of time, we’ve built up a core technology and a great community of developers,” Ilya Sukhar, founder and CEO of Parse, wrote in a blog post. “Bringing that to Facebook allows us to work with their incredible talent and resources to build the ideal platform for developers.”

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Tagged with: back-end, developer relations, developer tools, Doug Purdy, Facebook, parse

In Wake of Delivery Delays, Amazon Offers Gift Cards to Customers

December 26, 2013 at 12:11 pm PT

RapGenius and Google: Tales in Growth Hacking Gone Wrong

December 26, 2013 at 9:52 am PT

Twitter Stock Has a Very Merry Christmas

December 26, 2013 at 6:45 am PT

Freshdesk Nabs $7 Million Series C

December 19, 2013 at 4:30 am PT

Tweets Are the New Black: NYT Reporter’s Twitter Book to Be Made for TV

December 18, 2013 at 9:57 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

There’s a lot of attention and PR around Marissa, but their product lineup just kind of blows.

— Om Malik on Bloomberg TV, talking about Yahoo, the September issue of Vogue Magazine, and our overdependence on Google