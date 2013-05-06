Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson

Want to Draw Your Own Videogames? There’s an App for That, and It’s Now Accepting Donations.

May 6, 2013 at 10:06 pm PT

Readers who are nostalgic for the “good ol’ days” of videogames may have heard about Pixel Press around the Web last week. The in-development app, which lets users make their own platformer games by hand-drawing them on a special paper grid — no code required — is now live on Kickstarter, where creator Robin Rath is asking for a whopping $100,000. Rath told AllThingsD that he is “highly focused on education,” since Pixel Press teaches everyone from children to “thirtysomething geeks who played Mario” the mental skills of game design and testing the playability of what they make.

