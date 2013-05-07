Arik Hesseldahl

Recent Posts by Arik Hesseldahl

Syria Has Dropped Off the Internet, Again

May 7, 2013 at 2:19 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

syria-featureVarious Internet traffic monitors — including Google and Akamai — are reporting that Internet traffic into and out of Syria has ground to a halt again.

Right now, Google is showing that none of its products are available in Syria, since a little before 3 pm ET, or about two hours ago as of this writing. Here’s a screen grab of Google’s graphic showing the dropoff.

syria_outage_050713

Akamai has been tracking the outage as well, according to this Tweet from @NMSyria. I’ve reached out to Akamai for a little more color (to the extent that any is available).


Internet seems to have been shut down across all of #Syria. http://t.co/m6hVLroVRF
May 7, 2013 12:28 pm via Tweetbot for iOSReplyRetweetFavorite
@NMSyria
NMSyria

akamai_syria-50713

The last time this happened was in November of last year, and that outage, like so much else going on in that country torn apart by civil war, has never been fully explained. The outage lasted about two days.

Last time, the folks at Renesys, a research firm that tracks the health of the Internet’s underlying plumbing, noticed that all five networks bringing Internet traffic into Syria went down more or less at once.

That’s fairly easy to carry out logistically because pretty much all Internet traffic in and out of that country is funneled through one point: The state-run, state-controlled Syrian Telecommunications Establishment, and all Internet providers operate out of a single building. The companies that provide Internet connections going into Syria are PCCW and Turk Telekom as the primary providers, with Telecom Italia and Tata providing additional capacity.

There are four physical cables that bring bandwidth into Syria and three of them land in the coastal city of Tartus. A fourth comes in from Turkey to the north.

Chances are, routers in the telecommunications building were reconfigured to stop announcing themselves in the global routing tables, essentially making them invisible to the rest of the Internet.

The question — as with the last time this happened — is why now?

Update: Umbrella Security Labs CTO has a blog post on what that company says is going on:

Currently both TLD (top-level domain) servers for Syria, ns1.tld.sy and ns2.tld.sy are unreachable. The remaining two nameservers sy.cctld.authdns.ripe.net. and pch.anycast.tld.sy. are reachable since they are not within Syria.

It goes on in more technical detail:

Routing on the Internet relies on the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP). BGP distributes routing information and makes sure all routers on the Internet know how to get to a certain IP address. When an IP range becomes unreachable it will be withdrawn from BGP, this informs routers that the IP range is no longer reachable.

Like I said, the routers in the telecommunications building have been reset and have stopped announcing themselves to the rest of the world, making them essentially nonexistent until they come back on.

Second update: Apparently there are a few people who still have access. Some people have the means to install satellite-based Internet connections that are independent of government-controlled connections, according to a Tweet by Basma Atassi, a journalist with Al-Jazeera.


Only activists who can afford to install SAT internet are online. Family, friends and most of the hardworking activists are offline #Syria
May 7, 2013 1:26 pm via webReplyRetweetFavorite
@Basma_
Basma Atassi | بسمة

Also Renesys has now confirmed the outage.


Renesys confirms loss of Syrian Internet connectivity 18:43 UTC. BGP routes down, inbound traces failing. @
May 7, 2013 11:30 am via webReplyRetweetFavorite
@renesys
Renesys Corporation

Here’s a graphic of its monitoring, broken down by inbound service provider.

renesys_syria-5713

Third update: Google has just reactivated its Speak To Tweet service for people who still have working phone lines in Syria.


.@ available to help people communicate if they have working phone connection. #SyriaBlackout http://t.co/oRg3jCVDQX
May 7, 2013 1:51 pm via webReplyRetweetFavorite
@google
A Googler

This is a service that Google created during the Internet outages in Egypt in 2011 that allows people with working phone lines to leave messages that can be seen and heard by people outside the country via a Twitter account that records the audio.

To use it, you leave a voicemail message on one of four international phone numbers (details here). If word reaches anyone in the affected area, you can listen for messages here.

Fourth update: Syria Digital Reports, a project of Canada’s SecDev Group and which has been following ongoing updates on Syrian infrastructure in real time (power and water and phone service in addition to Internet) and which also provides digital tools to help people in that country maintain digital safety and security, is now reporting that phone service — both wireless and land lines — has been cut off as well.


Confirmed, landlines and cellphones are down in #Syria#Syriablackout @
May 7, 2013 2:12 pm via FacebookReplyRetweetFavorite
@DSRSyria
SyriaDigitalReports

Fifth update: Here’s how the outage looked as it happened live on video. Courtesy a software engineer at Storify named Frederic Jacobs.

Tagged with: Akamai, Google, infrastructure, Internet, Middle East, PCCW, Syria, Syrian Civil War, Tata, Telecom Italia, Turk Telecom

Apple Denies Working with NSA on iPhone Backdoor

December 31, 2013 at 8:49 am PT

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

December 30, 2013 at 12:15 pm PT

HP Is Negotiating to Settle Bribery Charges

December 30, 2013 at 8:45 am PT

CIOs Brand Enterprise Social Tools as Most Overhyped Technology of the Year

December 30, 2013 at 3:39 am PT

Malware Attacks by Syrian Pro-Government Hackers Are on the Rise

December 27, 2013 at 1:27 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I think the NSA has a job to do and we need the NSA. But as (physicist) Robert Oppenheimer said, “When you see something that is technically sweet, you go ahead and do it and argue about what to do about it only after you’ve had your technical success. That is the way it was with the atomic bomb.”

— Phil Zimmerman, PGP inventor and Silent Circle co-founder, in an interview with Om Malik