Square Loses Two Execs, Including One Out Before His First Day on the Job

Two senior execs have left Square, including a well-known former PayPal exec who had been announced but had not yet started at the high-profile payments company.

That was Alex Petrov, who Square announced just three weeks ago was supposed to be the startup’s new vice president of partnerships. But he actually never started working at Square and will not be joining the company, a spokesperson confirmed.

The other, Alyssa Cutright, who was the company’s vice president of international, actually left in March after one year on the job, a Square spokesperson also confirmed. She oversaw the company’s expansion into Canada after being poached from eBay’s PayPal unit, where she had spent 12 years. The reason for her departure isn’t clear, but the timing is a bit unusual as Square continues to build momentum and plans for further expansion.

Some of this might be related to another new hire of high-powered ex-Googler Francoise Brougher as business lead. Now, she will assume the duties of both Petrov and Cutright, the spokesperson said. At the search giant, the exec led a number of key initiatives globally.

There has been a lot of turnover in the top ranks of Square recently, most prominently the departure of its COO Keith Rabois. He left after allegations of personal misconduct, which he denied publicly. Rabois is now a venture capitalist at Khosla Partners.

Cutright and Petrov could not be reached for comment.