Tim Cook on Wearables: “I Think the Wrist Is Interesting” (Video)

Apple has been rumored to be mulling a move into the wearable computing space for years now, most recently with the so-called iWatch. What does Apple CEO Tim Cook think of the space and early entrants like Google Glass?

During the opening session of our D11 conference Tuesday night, Cook said he sees a lot of promise in the wearable space, but only for companies with compelling solutions.

“There are lots of gadgets in this space right now, but there’s nothing great out there,” Cook said. “But none of them are going to convnice a kid that hasn’t worn glasses or a band to wear one. … There are a lot of problems to solve in this space. … It’s ripe for exploration. I think there will be tons of companies playing in this space.”

Will Apple be one of the companies doing the exploring? Said Cook, “I see [wearables] as a very key branch of the tree.”

So, what does Cook think of Google Glass? The Apple CEO says the device has some merit, but might be targeting the wrong part of the human body.

“I think there are some positive points in the product,” Cook said. “I think it’s probably more likely to appeal to certain vertical markets. … I wear glasses because I have to. I don’t know a lot of people that wear them that don’t have to. They want them to be light and unobtrusive and reflect their fashion. … I think from a mainstream point of view [glasses as wearable computing devices] are difficult to see. I think the wrist is interesting. The wrist is natural.”

Full D11 Conference Coverage