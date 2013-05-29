Apple’s Tim Cook: The Full D11 Interview (Video)
There was a lot to talk about as Apple CEO Tim Cook made his second appearance on the D: All Things Digital stage.
Cook declined many, many opportunities to talk about new products.
But he did give his view on taxes (the current system should be gutted), talked a bit about about acquisitions (the pace is increasing and doing a big one isn’t off the table) and suggested wearable computing is a big deal, even if Google Glass isn’t.
He also dropped a bit of news, announcing the hiring of former EPA chief Lisa Jackson to head Apple’s environmental efforts.
Oh, and that declining Apple stock price? Cook is bummed too.
Here’s the full video:
