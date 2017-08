GE’s Jeff Immelt: The Full D11 Interview (Video)

The General Electric brand has long been synonynous with steam turbines, jet engines and heavy-duty industrial equipment. But if CEO Jeff Immelt has his way, it will someday be synonynous with software as well — specifically an “industrial Internet” that harnesses big data and analytics to make more efficient machines.

Below, video of Immelt’s D11 interview in its entirety.

Full D11 Conference Coverage