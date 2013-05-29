What the Hell’s a Hyperloop?
Short answer: An entirely new mode of transportation. Long answer, according to Elon Musk: a “cross between a Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table” and “a really fun ride.” In the video below, the Tesla founder talks about his vision for a really rapid transit system connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles.
