John Paczkowski

Recent Posts by John Paczkowski

What the Hell’s a Hyperloop?

May 29, 2013 at 8:43 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Short answer: An entirely new mode of transportation. Long answer, according to Elon Musk: a “cross between a Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table” and “a really fun ride.” In the video below, the Tesla founder talks about his vision for a really rapid transit system connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles.


RELATED POSTS:


Full D11 Conference Coverage

Tagged with: Elon Musk, Hyperloop, Tesla

Late Start May Be Tempering China Mobile’s iPhone Preorders

December 30, 2013 at 10:17 am PT

Twitter’s Tanking

December 30, 2013 at 6:49 am PT

2013 Was a Good Year for Chromebooks

December 29, 2013 at 2:12 pm PT

BlackBerry Pulls Latest Twitter for BB10 Update

December 29, 2013 at 5:58 am PT

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made $4.25 Million This Year

December 28, 2013 at 12:05 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

D Conference Mailing List

Sign up for News about D Conferences

Subscribe