Mary Meeker’s Internet Trends Report is Back, at D11 (Slides)

May 29, 2013 at 8:08 am PT

Meeker_slideThe waiting is over. For the second year in a row, Mary Meeker is unveiling her now famed Internet Trends report at the D11 conference.

Meeker, the Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner, highlights growth of Internet usage and other activities on mobile devices and updates that now infamous gap between mobile internet usage and mobile monetization.

But there are many new additions. Among them are the rise of wearable tech as perhaps the next big tech cycle of the coming decade and a look at how Americans’ online sharing habits compare to the rest of the world.

Here’s Meeker’s full presentation:

KPCB Internet Trends 2013 from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Full D11 Conference Coverage

