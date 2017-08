KatieCam: What’s On Nuance CEO Paul Ricci’s Bookshelf (Video)

Paul Ricci, chairman and CEO of Nuance, confirmed at D11 today that Nuance’s voice recognition software is one of the foundational parts of Apple’s mobile personal assistant, Siri. But he didn’t need a digital intermediary (well, other than that microphone) to talk to our own Katie Boehret about his summer vacation plans and what he’s reading right now.

