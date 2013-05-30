Tesla CEO and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk: The Full D11 Interview (Video)
As CEO of both Tesla Motors and SpaceX, Elon Musk is methodically and intensely focused, but in conversation he’s surprisingly easygoing and willing to poke fun at himself. Somehow he’s actually pioneering space travel to Mars and also the first person to make the joke about how ridiculous that sounds.
Here’s the full video of the D11 interview of Musk by Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher, where he made some news about Tesla’s crosscountry Superchargers and forecast the feasibility of reusable rockets. He elaborated just a tiny bit on his future plans to build a “Hyperloop” that would be a “cross between a Concorde and a railgun and an air hockey table” and replace a proposed high-speed rail between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
RELATED POSTS:
- Tesla CEO and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk: The Full D11 Interview (Video)
- Elon Musk’s Plea to Internet Entrepreneurs: Do Something Different
- Elon Musk Shakes Off the Electric Car Naysayers (Video)
- Elon Musk Talks About His Falling Out With the ZuckerPAC
- What the Hell’s a Hyperloop?
- Elon Musk on Why Humans Should Set Up Shop on Mars: It’s a Fixer-Upper
- Musk: You’ll Be Able to Drive Your Tesla Cross-Country by Year’s End With Supercharger Expansion
- Musk: Mainstream Tesla Model 3-4 Years Out, Will Be 20 Percent Smaller Than Model S (Video)
- Tech Renaissance Man Elon Musk Talks Cars, Spaceships and Hyperloops at D11