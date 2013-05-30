Tesla CEO and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk: The Full D11 Interview (Video)

As CEO of both Tesla Motors and SpaceX, Elon Musk is methodically and intensely focused, but in conversation he’s surprisingly easygoing and willing to poke fun at himself. Somehow he’s actually pioneering space travel to Mars and also the first person to make the joke about how ridiculous that sounds.

Here’s the full video of the D11 interview of Musk by Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher, where he made some news about Tesla’s crosscountry Superchargers and forecast the feasibility of reusable rockets. He elaborated just a tiny bit on his future plans to build a “Hyperloop” that would be a “cross between a Concorde and a railgun and an air hockey table” and replace a proposed high-speed rail between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

