Kara Swisher

Recent Posts by Kara Swisher

MakerBot Sells to Stratasys for $403M — Plus $201M for Earn-Outs — as 3-D Printing Market Explodes

June 19, 2013 at 1:55 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

MakerBot_Replicator2_Front_View-700x466

The democratizing of 3-D printing just saw its first big deal, with the sale of MakerBot to Stratasys for $403 million in stock, with an additional $201 million in performance-based earn-outs.

Stratasys is a larger industrial 3-D printing company, which has been around since 1989, while MakerBot has pioneered the desktop 3-D printing. But it has sold more than 22,000 3-D printers since it was founded in 2009, especially the most recent MakerBot Replicator 2 unit.

With it, a consumer can print out small objects, such as a plastic figurine. But the entire 3-D industry is innovating rapidly and things such as replacement body parts are also being printed on some machines.

MakerBot will continue to operate independently, out of its new factory in Brooklyn, Minneapolis- and Israel-based Stratasys said. MakerBot also has one retail store in Manhattan, where it shows off its printers and the thousands of objects that can be made from it.

Stratasys is a publicly-traded company, which merged with another company in the space called Objet, last year.

In 2011, MakerBot raised $10 million from a number of investors, including Foundry Group, RRE, True Ventures, Facebook exec Sam Lessin and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ personal investment group Bezos Expeditions. Thus, it’s obviously a big win for them all.

“We have an aggressive model for growth, and partnering with Stratasys will allow us to supercharge our mission to empower individuals to make things using a MakerBot, and allow us to bring 3-D technology to more people,” MakerBot CEO and co-founder Bre Pettis said in a press release. He will continue to lead the company.

Said Stratasys, about its move into the “prosumer” or “maker” arena: “The merger enhances Stratasys’ leadership position in the rapidly growing 3-D printer market, by enabling Stratasys to offer affordable desktop 3-D printers together with a seamless user experience.”

Indeed, sources close to the MakerBot said it was on track to reach revenue of more the $75 million in 2013, a huge leap over last year’s $10 million in sales. It could be more if its new scanner product is released on time and sells well. It will allow a user to scan an object and then render a digital file that can be used to print it, all without requiring drawing skills.

In addition, MakerBot also had many offers for additional funding, said sources, at similar valuation to the sale.

Stratasys said the transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2013, subject to regulatory approvals. There will be a press conference tomorrow morning about the deal at MakerBot’s New York HQ.

Tagged with: 3-D, approval, arena, bre pettis, Brooklyn, deal, desktop, drawing, earn-out, experience, funding, industrial, Israel, machine, maker, MakerBot, Manhattan, merger, Minneapolis, Minnesota, New York, object, Objet, performance-based, press release, printer, printing, product, prosumer, publicly traded, regulatory, Replicator 2, revenue, sales, scanner, skill, stock, Stratasys, transaction, user, valuation

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

December 31, 2013 at 2:00 pm PT

Some of Our Fave D Conference Videos Before AllThingsD Signs Off in 3 … 2 … 1 …

December 31, 2013 at 12:24 pm PT

How Can You Miss Us if We Won’t Go Away? Paczkowski and Swisher Highlights From AllThingsD.

December 30, 2013 at 7:48 am PT

Viral Video: Even Jerry Seinfeld Has a Drone. What’s With That?

December 30, 2013 at 4:29 am PT

The Longish Goodbye: Highlights From AllThingsD Staffers Johnson, Del Rey and Cha

December 28, 2013 at 2:40 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I think the NSA has a job to do and we need the NSA. But as (physicist) Robert Oppenheimer said, “When you see something that is technically sweet, you go ahead and do it and argue about what to do about it only after you’ve had your technical success. That is the way it was with the atomic bomb.”

— Phil Zimmerman, PGP inventor and Silent Circle co-founder, in an interview with Om Malik