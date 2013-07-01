Kara Swisher

Recent Posts by Kara Swisher

Exclusive: Microsoft’s Xbox Head Don Mattrick Leaving to Take Top Role — Possibly CEO — At Zynga

July 1, 2013 at 9:48 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

60218-254075-PREDICTIONSDONpng-620x

Don Mattrick, the president of Microsoft’s Interactive Entertainment unit — which centers on the Xbox and all the software giant’s gaming and entertainment efforts — is leaving the company, said multiple sources close to the situation.

These sources added that the high-profile executive is also close to taking a top job at Zynga, the troubled online social gaming company, possibly as its CEO and working in close partnership with its founder and current CEO Mark Pincus.

Sources said the announcement of Mattrick’s appointment could be made as soon as today, after the markets close.

(Update: After this story was published, Zynga shares have risen close to 10 percent, to $3.05. That’s still down 68 percent since its late 2011 public offering.)

If it happens, the hire would be a massive one for Zynga, which has been hit by a series of problems since its IPO. Pincus has been struggling to move the company into mobile quickly, as its once strong Web and Facebook consumer business has waned. That has included a recent round of layoffs, as well as closures of a number of offices outside of its San Francisco HQ.

If he, in fact, appoints a new CEO to take over the reins at Zynga and hires a very experienced exec like Mattrick — who has worked on many turnarounds — it is a major step by Pincus, who has held the top job there since its founding. While it is not unusual for a founder to give up such power, it certainly underscores Pincus’ commitment to reviving Zynga.

Interestingly, Mattrick has also been on the short list of the top execs being considered to run Electronic Arts, another gaming giant that has faced a number of challenges and whose former CEO was ousted a few months ago.

The move appears to be largely unrelated to the massive restructuring being mulled by CEO Steve Ballmer at Microsoft. Talks between Mattrick and Zynga have been going on for some time, said sources.

But it is a big blow to the Redmond, Wash., tech giant — which does not appear to have someone to replace Mattrick right now as the gaming product head — despite some recent high-profile missteps around its flagship Xbox device.

As the interactive entertainment boss, Mattrick has been a public presence at both of Microsoft’s recent Xbox One events — the nationally televised unveiling in May and the E3 update in June. Gamers disappointed with the lesser focus on games at the May event blasted execs like Mattrick in numerous online grumblings (and worse over other issues — Francis is really pissed! So is this guy, who is quite verbal about it too.)

At E3, Sony won the image battle by reaffirming its old DRM policies vs. the Xbox’s new ones, which had angered some gamers by requiring regular online connectivity. After E3, Microsoft abandoned its new digital check-in plans and reverted back to its old DRM policies, too.

Mattrick joined Microsoft in 2007, after a long career in the gaming sector, starting at Distinctive Software, which he founded at 17 years old. It was later acquired by EA, where he eventually headed its global studios and research and development. According to his company bio, “since Mattrick began overseeing the Xbox division, the Xbox 360 installed base grew from 10 million to nearly 80 million worldwide while Xbox Live membership increased from 6 million to nearly 50 million.”

The Canadian native has long wanted to move back to the Bay area, where he has a home, said sources, another important factor in this move.

Both Microsoft and Zynga declined to comment.

Tagged with: appointment, bio, California, connectivity, consumer, contnt, development, device, Distinctive Software, division, Don Mattrick, DRM, E3, EA, Electronic Arts, entertainment, event, Facebook, flagship, games, gaming, global, hire, Industry Moves, Interactive Entertainment, IPO, job, layoff, Mark Pincus, market, membership, Microsoft, Office, partnership, policy, product, public offering, Redmond, research, San Francisco, shares, software, Sony, Steve Ballmer, studio, system, turnaround, TV, unit, Washington, XBox, Xbox 360, Xbox Live, Xbox One, Zynga

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

December 31, 2013 at 2:00 pm PT

Some of Our Fave D Conference Videos Before AllThingsD Signs Off in 3 … 2 … 1 …

December 31, 2013 at 12:24 pm PT

How Can You Miss Us if We Won’t Go Away? Paczkowski and Swisher Highlights From AllThingsD.

December 30, 2013 at 7:48 am PT

Viral Video: Even Jerry Seinfeld Has a Drone. What’s With That?

December 30, 2013 at 4:29 am PT

The Longish Goodbye: Highlights From AllThingsD Staffers Johnson, Del Rey and Cha

December 28, 2013 at 2:40 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I think the NSA has a job to do and we need the NSA. But as (physicist) Robert Oppenheimer said, “When you see something that is technically sweet, you go ahead and do it and argue about what to do about it only after you’ve had your technical success. That is the way it was with the atomic bomb.”

— Phil Zimmerman, PGP inventor and Silent Circle co-founder, in an interview with Om Malik