Ina Fried

Recent Posts by Ina Fried

Asus Pulling Back on Windows RT, Chairman Says

July 30, 2013 at 5:00 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Asus’s Jonney Shih has made some crazy bets over the years — teeny-tiny laptops, phones that turn into tablets, and even a seven-inch tablet that can be held to the ear to make phone calls.

shih1

But, so far, the only bet that Shih said hasn’t panned out was the company’s move to build products based on Windows RT, the slimmed-down version of Windows 8 that runs on ARM-based processors.

“The result is not very promising,” the Asus chairman told AllThingsD, noting both Microsoft’s well-publicized issues with the Surface RT as well as Asus’s own VivoTab RT.

While not completely ruling out future Windows RT products, Shih said that, when it comes to Windows, he is putting all of his time and energy into devices that use Intel chips.

People still use a lot of classic Windows apps, Shih said.

Microsoft made other mistakes too, he said, noting that one of the most popular apps for Windows 8 is a program to bring back the classic Start menu. (With Windows 8.1, Microsoft is itself bringing back the Start button to the Windows desktop.)

But Shih isn’t giving up on Windows products. The company recently introduced the Transformer Book Trio, which runs both Windows and Android, and the company is evaluating building smaller 10-inch and eight-inch Windows tablets.

“My personal opinion is the 10-inch may make more sense,” Shih said.

Tagged with: Android, Asus, Jonney Shih, laptops, smartphones, tablets, Windows, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows RT

Another Longtime Windows Exec Heads for the Exit as 2013 Draws to a Close

December 31, 2013 at 1:03 pm PT

Veteran Microsoft Engineer Jon DeVaan Leaving After Almost 30 Years

December 30, 2013 at 1:32 pm PT

BlackBerry’s John Chen on What He Is Doing to Shake Up the Phone Maker

December 30, 2013 at 10:40 am PT

Bringing Inexpensive Mobile Access to Researchers in Antarctica

December 30, 2013 at 5:30 am PT

Investors Flock to Twitter, Like Facebook, as Year Draws to a Close

December 24, 2013 at 12:29 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Just as the atom bomb was the weapon that was supposed to render war obsolete, the Internet seems like capitalism’s ultimate feat of self-destructive genius, an economic doomsday device rendering it impossible for anyone to ever make a profit off anything again. It’s especially hopeless for those whose work is easily digitized and accessed free of charge.

— Author Tim Kreider on not getting paid for one’s work