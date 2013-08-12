Ina Fried

Recent Posts by Ina Fried

Bicoastal Battle Against Smartphone Theft Gets a British Ally

August 12, 2013 at 5:00 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Political pressure on electronics makers to do more to combat smartphone theft is intensifying.

phone_theft

Shutterstock / Innershadows Photography

In an effort to discourage theft, San Francisco’s District Attorney George Gascón and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman have been spearheading a campaign to convince phone makers to build technology into their devices that prevent stolen smartphones from ever being reactivated.

Now, London Mayor Boris Johnson is joining the “Secure Our Smartphones” initiative.

“Residents and visitors to our city need better protection from the menace of smartphone theft,” Johnson said in a statement last week. “We need the industry to take this issue seriously and come up with a technical solution that can squash the illegal smartphone market that is fueling this crime.”

Gascón and Schneiderman have also garnered support from prosecutors and elected officials in Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Both Apple and Samsung are adding technologies to their latest products to help with the issue.

Apple is adding an “activation lock” option in iOS 7 that would prevent thieves from reactivating a stolen phone, while Samsung has partnered with Absolute Software to add a “kill switch” in the Galaxy S4.

However, more needs to be done, say Gascón and Schneiderman, who met in June with Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and Google to talk about the issue.

Tagged with: Absolute Software, activation lock, Apple, Boris Johnson, Eric Schneiderman, Galaxy S4, George Gascon, Google, iOS 7, iPhone, Microsoft, Samsung, smartphone, theft

Another Longtime Windows Exec Heads for the Exit as 2013 Draws to a Close

December 31, 2013 at 1:03 pm PT

Veteran Microsoft Engineer Jon DeVaan Leaving After Almost 30 Years

December 30, 2013 at 1:32 pm PT

BlackBerry’s John Chen on What He Is Doing to Shake Up the Phone Maker

December 30, 2013 at 10:40 am PT

Bringing Inexpensive Mobile Access to Researchers in Antarctica

December 30, 2013 at 5:30 am PT

Investors Flock to Twitter, Like Facebook, as Year Draws to a Close

December 24, 2013 at 12:29 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Nobody was excited about paying top dollar for a movie about WikiLeaks. A film about the origins of Pets.com would have done better.

— Gitesh Pandya of BoxOfficeGuru.com comments on the dreadful opening weekend box office numbers for “The Fifth Estate.”