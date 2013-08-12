Blackberry Board to Explore Strategic Alternatives

Canada’s BlackBerry, maker of the once-iconic wireless phones, said its board of directors has formed a special committee to explore strategic alternatives. The company said the options could include a joint venture, partnership, a sale of assets, or an outright sale of the company itself.

One BlackBerry director, Prem Watsa, chairman and CEO of Fairfax Financial, resigned from the board of directors, citing a conflict of interest. Fairfax Financial is the company’s largest shareholder.

The move comes as a turnaround attempt by new CEO Thorsten Heins has run aground, and the company’s share of the market for smartphones has slipped considerably; several senior executives have recently departed.

The company has hired J.P. Morgan as its financial adviser and the law firms of Skadden Arps in New York and Torys LLP in Toronto as its legal advisers.

BlackBerry shares rose in pre-market trading by more than seven percent, to $10.50 a share.

