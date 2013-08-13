Mike Isaac

Recent Posts by Mike Isaac

Fame On: Facebook Testing VIP-Only App

August 13, 2013 at 11:37 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Channing Tatum and his wife released the first public photo of their baby on Facebook

Channing Tatum and his wife released the first public photo of their baby on Facebook instead of through the tabloids.

Facebook is working on a new app you can’t use — unless you’re a celebrity.

The VIP app, which sources say that Facebook is currently testing with a small group of famous people, essentially lets celebs (or their handlers) easily monitor Facebook fan chatter about themselves from a mobile device. From there, stars can quickly respond to fans on the fly, and can become a part of the conversation.

The project, which is in its early days, is another part of Facebook’s push to encourage celebrities to share more stuff on the site. And that’s part of Facebook’s larger push to compete more directly with Twitter for “public” sharing.

The idea: If a star pushed out a status update to fans that caused a rather large amount of chatter — like, say, Kobe Bryant’s late-night torrent of scattered thoughts from a few months ago — the new app would make it easier to see the swirling commentary from fans, and mix it up with them.

That’s important for Facebook, which could stand to see more user/celeb engagement. Twitter, by contrast, makes it far easier for celebs to monitor their fans’ chatter, with the ability to quickly scan down a column of @replies from fans, and to respond in kind.

“We are currently testing some mobile features designed to help public figures interact with their fans,” a Facebook spokesperson told AllThingsD. “We are testing these features with a small group of partners and will share more details should we roll it out more widely.”

It’s worth noting that there are apps out there trying to make it easier for celebs to share across all networks — not just Facebook. WhoSay, in particular, is a sort of “HootSuite to the Stars,” managing content across platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr, as well as Facebook.

In that vein, Facebook has bulked up its talent team over the past year to work with celebs on “best practices” for using Facebook, including posting candid thoughts and pictures, as my colleague Peter Kafka wrote recently. The test app, ostensibly, will make that sort of activity easier.

starHistorically, this has been an area in which Twitter has excelled, and it has initiated much of the same game plan Facebook is currently instituting. Twitter also distributes early, “VIP” versions of apps to celebrity partners it’s working with. And Twitter’s media division has long since had many employees working on recruiting celebrities to use the platform across multiple industries, including film, music, TV, politics, sports and journalism.

Facebook is to some degree playing catch-up in this area on the consumer side. The company released a number of Twitter-esque features over the past few months — Hashtags, Trending Topics, Embedded Posts — in an attempt to surface more public-facing Facebook activity.

Tagged with: app, celebrities, embedded posts, Facebook, hashtags, Interests, Mobile, mobile sharing features, public, real-time, test, trending topics, Twitter

In Wake of Delivery Delays, Amazon Offers Gift Cards to Customers

December 26, 2013 at 12:11 pm PT

RapGenius and Google: Tales in Growth Hacking Gone Wrong

December 26, 2013 at 9:52 am PT

Twitter Stock Has a Very Merry Christmas

December 26, 2013 at 6:45 am PT

Freshdesk Nabs $7 Million Series C

December 19, 2013 at 4:30 am PT

Tweets Are the New Black: NYT Reporter’s Twitter Book to Be Made for TV

December 18, 2013 at 9:57 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Just as the atom bomb was the weapon that was supposed to render war obsolete, the Internet seems like capitalism’s ultimate feat of self-destructive genius, an economic doomsday device rendering it impossible for anyone to ever make a profit off anything again. It’s especially hopeless for those whose work is easily digitized and accessed free of charge.

— Author Tim Kreider on not getting paid for one’s work