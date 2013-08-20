Mike Isaac

Recent Posts by Mike Isaac

In Joint Initiative, Facebook and Other Tech Giants Aim to Bring Web Access to the World

August 20, 2013 at 8:34 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

connectivityIn a joint partnership between some of the world’s largest tech companies, Facebook announced on Tuesday evening the launch of Internet.org, an effort to reduce the barriers to online access for developing nations across the globe.

The effort — which includes a handful of the most powerful tech operators in the world including Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm and Samsung — is focused primarily on mobile devices, the most likely way that the billions of people who aren’t online will access the Internet in the coming years.

“Everything Facebook has done has been about giving all people around the world the power to connect,” Zuckerberg said in a statement. “There are huge barriers in developing countries to connecting and joining the knowledge economy. Internet.org brings together a global partnership that will work to overcome these challenges, including making internet access available to those who cannot currently afford it.”

The approach is three-pronged. First, the group says it aims to work on lowering the cost of technologies used to access the Web — be it through cheaper smartphones or local operating partnerships. Second, the group aims to bring data usage down, working on more efficient apps, data-compression tools and better network capabilities. And third, the group will work on developing sustainable business models in local markets that ultimately make it easier to access the Internet.

Facebook isn’t entirely new to the space. With Facebook Zero, a partnership with 50 operators in more than 45 countries, it tried a similar effort to bring low-cost Facebook access to developing nations.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the Facebook Home launch event.And bringing the Internet to the world isn’t exactly a novel idea, either. You might remember Google’s Project Loon, announced just a few months ago, a plan to blanket the world in Wi-Fi signals with balloons floating over countries all across the earth.

While the rest of the developing world can benefit from the likes of Google, Facebook and a host of other companies floating them free wireless connectivity and devices, it certainly helps these Web giants, too. The developing world contains the largest potential areas of growth for these companies, ripe with new users who may have never heard of Facebook before.

And when they do end up getting signed up online, boy, does Facebook have the right phone for them.

Call it a corporate form of enlightened self-interest.

For a more in-depth version of Zuckerberg’s vision for a more connected world, here’s his lengthy, rough treatise on how Internet.org plans to take its first steps.

Tagged with: Facebook, Internet.org, Mark Zuckerberg

In Wake of Delivery Delays, Amazon Offers Gift Cards to Customers

December 26, 2013 at 12:11 pm PT

RapGenius and Google: Tales in Growth Hacking Gone Wrong

December 26, 2013 at 9:52 am PT

Twitter Stock Has a Very Merry Christmas

December 26, 2013 at 6:45 am PT

Freshdesk Nabs $7 Million Series C

December 19, 2013 at 4:30 am PT

Tweets Are the New Black: NYT Reporter’s Twitter Book to Be Made for TV

December 18, 2013 at 9:57 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Another gadget you don’t really need. Will not work once you get it home. New model out in 4 weeks. Battery life is too short to be of any use.

— From the fact sheet for a fake product entitled Useless Plasticbox 1.2 (an actual empty plastic box) placed in L.A.-area Best Buy stores by an artist called Plastic Jesus